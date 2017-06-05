The Secret to Better Abs? This Exercise

Ready to tighten your tummy, strengthen your core, and flatten your abs? This no-equipment bodyweight exercise will take you to the next level (and though challenging, this move is super simple).

Here's how to do a V-up, which works the abs and even helps get to the lower parts of the rectus abdominis (aka your lower belly).



Lie face up with arms and legs extended and resting on the floor.

Keep abs tight and lift hands and feet to meet over torso.

Lower your arms and legs toward the floor to complete one rep.

If this variation is too difficult, bend the knees.

Do as many reps as you can for one minute.