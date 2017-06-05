 Skip Nav
The Secret to Better Abs? This Exercise
Feel Like a Champ When You Complete This 200-Rep Workout
If You Want to Lose Weight by Running, Read This
A Calorie-Burning Workout For People Who Hate to Run

How to Do V-Ups

The Secret to Better Abs? This Exercise

Ready to tighten your tummy, strengthen your core, and flatten your abs? This no-equipment bodyweight exercise will take you to the next level (and though challenging, this move is super simple).

Here's how to do a V-up, which works the abs and even helps get to the lower parts of the rectus abdominis (aka your lower belly).

  • Lie face up with arms and legs extended and resting on the floor.
  • Keep abs tight and lift hands and feet to meet over torso.
  • Lower your arms and legs toward the floor to complete one rep.
  • If this variation is too difficult, bend the knees.
  • Do as many reps as you can for one minute.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
GIF Exercises Bodyweight Exercises Beginner Fitness Tips Body Weight Ab Exercises Workouts Strength Training
