How to Do V-Ups
The Secret to Better Abs? This Exercise
Ready to tighten your tummy, strengthen your core, and flatten your abs? This no-equipment bodyweight exercise will take you to the next level (and though challenging, this move is super simple).
Here's how to do a V-up, which works the abs and even helps get to the lower parts of the rectus abdominis (aka your lower belly).
- Lie face up with arms and legs extended and resting on the floor.
- Keep abs tight and lift hands and feet to meet over torso.
- Lower your arms and legs toward the floor to complete one rep.
- If this variation is too difficult, bend the knees.
- Do as many reps as you can for one minute.
