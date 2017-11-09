Nifty Tricks That'll Help You Avoid Accidentally Under-Eating

Whether you're eating clean to drop some body fat, or eating more to sustain heavy lifting or marathon training, not eating enough is one of the worst things you can do for your body. Not only does it mean you're getting less nutrition than your body needs, it also means you're not as energized as you should be and probably less likely to give your workouts your best.

Log Your Meals

Counting your macros isn't just an effective weight loss strategy, it's also a great way to check just how much nutrition you're getting from the meals you're eating. Seeing how much and what you eat may inspire a change in your eating habits. Not only that, but logging your food can help you figure out what mealtimes need a little more love and planning.

Snack More

We all have different eating habits, so if you're a grazer who hates sitting down to a meal, don't try to overhaul your current lifestyle, simply make small changes. Prep nutritious snacks ahead of time, or stock up on store-bought, nutritious options.

Meal Prep

If you only ever have a time to grab a quick bite, prepping your meals ahead of time is an easy way to make sure that you always have something at hand to reach for that doesn't require much work on the day but covers all your nutrition needs.



Schedule Your Meals

Eating on a schedule might sound a little regimented, but don't be alarmed. Following a food schedule can be as easy as making sure you're eating something nutritious every three hours between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., to ensure you're having filling meals and energizing snacks in between.