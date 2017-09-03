 Skip Nav
Class Fitsugar
This Sassy Sweat Session Will Work Every Muscle in Your Body
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
I Added These 4 Things to My Salad and Now I'm Not Hungry Till Dinner
77 Snacks to Satisfy Hunger, All Under 150 Calories

There's so much more to snacking than cheese and crackers! Here are 77 different mouthwatering, hunger-curbing snacks to enjoy every day of the month (and then some!) — all at 150 calories or fewer.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls
Chocolate Chip Banana Ice Cream Bites
Lemon Coconut Protein Balls
Low-Calorie Chocolate Almond Smoothie
Black Bean Brownie Bites
Cocoa Cinnamon Sugar Roasted Chickpeas
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Protein Balls
Chocolate Almond Coconut Protein Balls
Lemon Blueberry Protein Muffins
Banana Sushi
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Pie Protein Balls
Frozen Banana Pops
Baked Cinnamon Banana Chips
Chocolate Raspberry Protein Balls
Green Smoothie Popsicles
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Freezer Fudge
Vegan Banana Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Avocado With Cottage Cheese
Dark Chocolate Salted Caramels
Pumpkin Apple Muffins
Homemade Pineapple Nice Cream
Zucchini Parmesan Chips
Chocolate-Covered Banana Almond Butter Bites
Vegan Banana-Oat Protein Balls
Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Chips
Vegan Strawberry Fudgsicles
Kabocha Squash Fries With Spicy Greek Yogurt Sriracha
Chocolate-Mousse-Filled Strawberries
DIY Dried Cantaloupe
Carrot Chips
formosamj formosamj 3 years

Some of these are quite clever and unusual. Will definitely try a number of them.

shartran shartran 3 years

I love many of these little gems...Yes, there are many that have sugar (most naturally occurring) but still make for a healthier option than store packaged items, etc.,
Also, I am 'obsessed' with tiny, bite sized items! Not only are they cute...but that's usually all you want anyways...just a taste!

anroer anroer 3 years

I will try all of these!!!

