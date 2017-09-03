30 Days of Snacks
77 Snacks to Satisfy Hunger, All Under 150 Calories
There's so much more to snacking than cheese and crackers! Here are 77 different mouthwatering, hunger-curbing snacks to enjoy every day of the month (and then some!) — all at 150 calories or fewer.
Some of these are quite clever and unusual. Will definitely try a number of them.
I love many of these little gems...Yes, there are many that have sugar (most naturally occurring) but still make for a healthier option than store packaged items, etc.,
Also, I am 'obsessed' with tiny, bite sized items! Not only are they cute...but that's usually all you want anyways...just a taste!
I will try all of these!!!
