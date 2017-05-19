Should You Exercise If You Have Your Period? BBG's Kayla Itsines Has the Answer

For most women, that especially fun time of the month comes 12 times a year, and if you have a regular workout routine, you may be wondering if you should stick with it during your period. Will it make you feel better or worse? Kayla Itsine's of the BBG has some advice. Basically, you should listen to your own body and don't push yourself too hard.

Kayla says "My opinion is to do whatever you feel is right. If you are in pain, you have a headache, or your back feels swollen and sore, I recommend you rest. If you are feeling "OKAY" then a nice LISS walk is a good option. If you aren't feeling any pain or discomfort at all, feel free to exercise as you wish!"

Cramps and a sour mood can often be alleviated by exercise, but if you're low in energy, have a migraine, extremely sore breasts, or feel nauseous from pain, hold off until you're feeling better or do some light yoga to relieve your cramps and lift your mood.