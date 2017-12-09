15 Keto Side Dishes That Are Perfect For Any Meal

While there is a fair share of meal-prep-intensive diets out there, keto is one of the most difficult to follow. The diet is low-carb and based on your body's production of ketones, which break down fats. The goal of keto is to get your body into ketosis through what you ingest. And if you thought that was intimidating, keto can also include counting macros and even measuring ketones in blood or urine samples for those who go hard-core.

The keto diet is a commitment and one that those on it take very seriously for both health and weight reasons. That being said, prepping your meals and food boredom shouldn't be reasons you go off track. Check out these 15 amazing keto-approved side dishes that can complement any meal and make you feel a little indulgent at the same time.