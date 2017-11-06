 Skip Nav
6 Healthy Foods You May Be Eating All Wrong
Perfect For Breakfast! 22 Smoothies All Under 300 Calories

Made with good-for-you ingredients like kale, frozen berries, and Greek yogurt, when done right, smoothies are one of the healthiest foods you can sip. But sometimes using too many ingredients can result in a smoothie that's 500 calories or more. Here are a variety of refreshing and fruity smoothie recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth, fill your belly, and energize — all for under 300 calories.

Debloating Pineapple Papaya Smoothie
Strawberry-Watermelon Hydrating Smoothie
Chocolate Strawberry Banana Better-Sex Smoothie
Low-Calorie Chocolate Almond Smoothie
Karlie Kloss's Breakfast Smoothie
Cherry Berry Ginger Smoothie
Nonalcoholic Spinach Mojito
Avocado Aloe Spinach Smoothie
Overnight Apple Cinnamon Smoothie
Pineapple Kale Blueberry Smoothie
Carrot-Ginger-Orange Smoothie
Vegan Cinnamon Bun Smoothie
Chia Berry Smoothie
Morning Workout Protein Smoothie
Blueberry Protein Smoothie
Green Tea, Cinnamon, and Honey Smoothie
Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie
Katy Perry's PB&J Smoothie
Monkey Flip Recovery Smoothie
Chocolate Spinach Smoothie
Piña Colada Smoothie
Sweet Spinach Smoothie
