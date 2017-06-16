5 Printable Cardio Workouts For People Who Hate to Run

Hate the gym? Can't stand to run? Or maybe your schedule is such that your home also doubles as your fitness haven? If any of these scenarios sound like you, get excited, because we have five solid cardio workouts you can do at home — many with no equipment needed! And gym rats, don't fret. All of these workouts can be printed out and easily taken with you when you need to design a workout plan for those days that you're on the go.