These 21 Products Will Help You Finally Get a Good Night's Sleep

A good night's sleep is something that has frequently eluded me my whole life. Whether it's tossing and turning for hours as I try to drift off or waking up at every single sound once I've actually managed to fall asleep, I can say that I'm an expert in the art of lying awake twiddling my thumbs. Naturally, I've sought out remedies for my nighttime woes and have discovered products that help sleep come more easily. From essential oils and soothing natural solutions to genius technology, here are 20+ useful items to try out for a better night's rest.

This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak
$41
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Sense Sleep System
$129
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lafco Inc.
Chamomile Lavender Master Bedroom Candle 6.5 oz
$42
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Lafco Inc. Candles
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
$45
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Aromaflage Botanical Sleep Fragrance
$30
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Out From Under
Feathery Cozy Crew Sock
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Socks
Sleep Well Restful Mist
$20
from saje.com
Buy Now
VicTsing 300ml Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
$32
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bedtime Yogi Tea
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Throws
Deconovo Blackout Curtains
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lullies Safety Ear Plugs
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Dreampad Memory Support
$129
from dreampadsleep.com
Buy Now
Osmia Organics Night Body Oil
$64
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Lighting
Himalayan Salt Lamp
$39.99 $29.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Lighting
Side Sleeper Arm Rest
$55
from sleep-yoga.com
Buy Now
Votary Pillow Spray
$38
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Beauty Products
Moon Beam Sleep Aid
$60
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Beauty Products
Melatonin supplements
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Dream Dust Moon Juice
$38
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
