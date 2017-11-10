Products That Will Help You Sleep
These 21 Products Will Help You Finally Get a Good Night's Sleep
A good night's sleep is something that has frequently eluded me my whole life. Whether it's tossing and turning for hours as I try to drift off or waking up at every single sound once I've actually managed to fall asleep, I can say that I'm an expert in the art of lying awake twiddling my thumbs. Naturally, I've sought out remedies for my nighttime woes and have discovered products that help sleep come more easily. From essential oils and soothing natural solutions to genius technology, here are 20+ useful items to try out for a better night's rest.
Chamomile Lavender Master Bedroom Candle 6.5 oz
$42
from Bloomingdale's
Feathery Cozy Crew Sock
$16
from Urban Outfitters
VicTsing 300ml Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
$32
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Moon Beam Sleep Aid
$60
from UncommonGoods
