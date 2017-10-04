Fiber-Filled Pumpkin Muffins For Days When You Need a Quick Breakfast

 Skip Nav
These pumpkin muffins are packed with vitamins, omega-3s, fiber, and all of the healthy benefits of coconut oil. Perfect for busy mornings, make a batch on a Sunday and you'll have a quick, on-the-go, and healthy breakfast to enjoy all week. To keep the muffins extrafresh, store them in the freezer, and just pull one out the night before to thaw.

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
  2. 1/2 cup ground flaxseed
  3. 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  4. 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
  5. 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  6. 1/4 teaspoon allspice
  7. 1/2 cup maple syrup
  8. 1 3/4 cups pumpkin puree
  9. 1 large egg
  10. 1/4 cup whole milk
  11. 1/4 cup water
  12. 1 tablespoon vanilla
  13. 1/3 cup virgin coconut oil
  14. 1/2 cup raisins
  15. 1/2 cup walnuts

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Combine flour, flaxseed, baking powder, spices, and maple syrup in a medium-size bowl.
  2. In another medium-size bowl, combine pumpkin, egg, milk, water, vanilla, and coconut oil, and beat with a whisk until smooth.
  3. Slowly pour pumpkin mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir from the bottom of the bowl until the dry ingredients are all moistened. Add raisins and walnuts.
  4. Spoon batter into muffin cups greased with virgin coconut oil or butter. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until lightly browned on top.


    5. Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Desserts, Pastries
Yield
12 muffins
Cook Time
35 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
245
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
