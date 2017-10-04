Fiber-Filled Pumpkin Muffins For Days When You Need a Quick Breakfast

These pumpkin muffins are packed with vitamins, omega-3s, fiber, and all of the healthy benefits of coconut oil. Perfect for busy mornings, make a batch on a Sunday and you'll have a quick, on-the-go, and healthy breakfast to enjoy all week. To keep the muffins extrafresh, store them in the freezer, and just pull one out the night before to thaw.

Pumpkin Raisin Flax Muffins From POPSUGAR user For the Love of Fiber Ingredients 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour 1/2 cup ground flaxseed 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground ginger 1/4 teaspoon allspice 1/2 cup maple syrup 1 3/4 cups pumpkin puree 1 large egg 1/4 cup whole milk 1/4 cup water 1 tablespoon vanilla 1/3 cup virgin coconut oil 1/2 cup raisins 1/2 cup walnuts Directions Preheat oven to 400°. Combine flour, flaxseed, baking powder, spices, and maple syrup in a medium-size bowl. In another medium-size bowl, combine pumpkin, egg, milk, water, vanilla, and coconut oil, and beat with a whisk until smooth. Slowly pour pumpkin mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir from the bottom of the bowl until the dry ingredients are all moistened. Add raisins and walnuts. Spoon batter into muffin cups greased with virgin coconut oil or butter. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until lightly browned on top.

Category Desserts, Pastries Yield 12 muffins Cook Time 35 minutes Nutrition Calories per serving 245