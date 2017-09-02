 Skip Nav
10 Tips For a Stronger and Flatter Midsection
The Ultimate 30-Minute Cardio Pilates Burner!
9 Relaxing Stretches You Can Do in Bed
20 Tips to Uncover Flat Abs

It may not be a secret that the best way to a six-pack is a healthy diet (even if it's no diet at all) and regular exercise, but there's a right way and a wrong way to get a flat belly. Read on for the ultimate guide to getting flat abs.

Know the Formula
Posture Makes Perfect
Fight the Fat
De-Stress
Start With Oatmeal
Drink to Detox
Stay Away From These
Choose Full-Body Exercises
Work All Layers
Don't Forget the Muffin Top
Go MUFA
Practice Yoga
Eat Clean
Practice Portion Control
Add Weights
Find Your Balance
Target Your Pooch
Work Out Your Back
Eat Lean Protein
Plank It Up
cross27 cross27 3 years

Good tips, but it's pretty ironic that the model's posture in the "Posture Makes Perfect" pic is really poor, plus she is barely deep enough in that warrior lunge for it to have any physical benefit. Stock photo fail.

Adam14768920 Adam14768920 4 years
Allison14310460 Allison14310460 4 years
You really shouldn't mislead people in these articles, especially about crunches being a bad ab exercise. They are only bad if people do them with improper form, i.e. a rounded spine. A proper crunch (and there are many great variations) is an excellent move to add into an ab routine. While full body exercises are great too, it is okay to to sometimes just add an ab routine to your workout sessions.
Emily-Bibb Emily-Bibb 4 years
Great tips...Applying them January 1st hehe
Bkilled2520921 Bkilled2520921 5 years
What a load of crap...this is all common sense.
TheHealthyVita TheHealthyVita 5 years
I love this! I'm definitely going to keep it mind :) -Whitney www.thehealthyvita.com
