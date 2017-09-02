The Secret to Flat Abs
20 Tips to Uncover Flat Abs
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
20 Tips to Uncover Flat Abs
It may not be a secret that the best way to a six-pack is a healthy diet (even if it's no diet at all) and regular exercise, but there's a right way and a wrong way to get a flat belly. Read on for the ultimate guide to getting flat abs.
0previous images
-11more images
Good tips, but it's pretty ironic that the model's posture in the "Posture Makes Perfect" pic is really poor, plus she is barely deep enough in that warrior lunge for it to have any physical benefit. Stock photo fail.