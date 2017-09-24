BRB, Filling a Bathtub With Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Icelandic Yogurt

Let us start by saying that we already love Siggi's: Icelandic yogurt (or skyr) is one of the healthiest yogurts you can get, and this brand in particular is a dietitian favorite, with some dietitians we've interviewed saying it's the only brand they'll buy. It delivers high-protein, low-sugar options with a decadent creaminess and rich flavor we haven't quite experienced with Greek yogurt, and it always keeps us coming back to try new flavors (though the vanilla variety is always a pretty solid option).

If you love pumpkin spice, then we'd absolutely advise you to check out the Siggi's Icelandic Style Cream-Skyr in Pumpkin & Spice — it's a real winner and tastes like a delicious cup of holiday goodness you could eat for breakfast, a snack, or even a dessert (it really is that good). At 11 grams of sugar with 15 grams of protein, it adheres to the "more protein than sugar" standard we like to set with our yogurts, and it rings in at only 140 calories, despite it not being a nonfat option (hooray for healthy fats!).



While some taste testers desired "more pumpkin flavor" and found the yogurt "way too tart," others were completely wowed by the blend (and may or may not have polished off the sampling on offer). Even POPSUGAR's own Food team loves it, calling out the thick texture as a "great foil for a nutmeg-heavy dose of pumpkin spice." The ingredient list is simple, natural, and short: pasteurized skim milk, pasteurized cream, cane sugar, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, Madagascar bourbon vanilla, lemon juice, and live active cultures — this means you'll be doing a service to your gut and digestive tract, too.