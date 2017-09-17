 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
32 Vegan Lunches You Can Take to Work
Healthy Living
These Super Herbs Fight Stress, Give You Energy, and Promote Weight Loss
Women's Health
A Look at the Best Workouts to Do on Your Period (They're Not What You'd Expect)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You Want to Lose Weight, This Is the Smoothie Formula to Use

Whether you're new to the smoothie-making scene with a barely-out-of-the-box NutriBullet in your kitchen or your blender has hundreds of smoothies under its blades, you can easily learn how to make a delicious, satisfying smoothie that can also help you slim down. We've enlisted the expertise from three nutritionists — Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutrition and Elyse Wagner, CN, from My Kitchen Shrink — to share the perfect equation for how to make a filling, lip-smacking-good smoothie that will help you lose weight.

Related
Not a Drop of Dairy in These Creamy Smoothies

Calories
Fiber
Protein
Healthy Fats
Carbs
Hydration
Smoothie Recipe 1 (Dairy)
Smoothie Recipe 2 (Vegan)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsSmoothiesBeveragesWeight LossProteinFiber
Join The Conversation
mdreyer7852 mdreyer7852 2 years

The first vegan vanilla smoothie has Greek yogurt in it... :(

kellydonlin kellydonlin 3 years

FIber and protein are key!

xx Kelly
Sparkles and Shoes
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
by Jenny Sugar
Calories in Different Liquors
Calorie Breakdowns
Before You Break Into the Hard Stuff, Find Out How Many Calories It Has
by Zack Peter
Can You Have Too Much Apple Cider Vinegar?
Healthy Eating Tips
Is There Such a Thing as Too Much Apple Cider Vinegar? What an Expert Says
by Gina Florio
What Is Golden Milk?
Healthy Eating Tips
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink
by Dominique Astorino
What Tea Is Best For Health?
Healthy Eating Tips
Sip These Teas to Soothe Your Stomach, Lose Weight, and Get Clear Skin
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds