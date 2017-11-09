These 5 Supplements Will Give You All the Energy You Need

 Skip Nav
We've all had days when getting out of bed feels like more of a chore than usual and every passing hour seems to drag on longer than the last, and that's normal. But when those down days become a frequent occurrence that you can't put down to the usual culprits, like a hard-partying weekend or a stressful life event, it should be a cause for concern.

If your energy levels are putting a damper on your morale, motivation, and general sense of well-being — and are not indicative of an underlying mood disorder — it's worth upping your intake of energy-boosting supplements to perk yourself up from within. Read on for five supplements that will get you out of a slump.

Magnesium

What it does: As the fourth most prevalent mineral in the body, magnesium is an essential part of our daily functions. With regards to energy, it not only helps to metabolize glucose into energy, but it also fuels muscles with enough oxygen to energize them.

Where it's found: spinach, fish, pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate, almonds, kefir, and yogurt.

Iron

What it does: Iron is needed to make hemoglobin, which is a substance in red blood cells that enables them to carry oxygen around the body. Lethargy is one of the main side effects of our cells not getting enough oxygen. Upping your iron intake can be an easy fix for low energy levels.

Where it's found: apricots, artichokes, chickpeas, cashew nuts, eggs, and red meat.

Ginseng

What it does: Ginseng contains adaptogens that aid the body's stress and anxiety receptors, leaving you less susceptible to buckling under the strain of day-to-day stresses.

Where it's found: teas, tablets, and powders.

Ginkgo Biloba

What it does: Gingko biloba improves circulation by dilating blood vessels and increasing blood flow, which allows oxygenated red blood cells to reach and energize the body.

Where it's found: tablets, capsules, tinctures, and enriched teas.

Vitamin B12

What it does: This vitamin is a necessary part in the production and size of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to — and thereby energize — every cell in the body. It also regulates the body's metabolic functions at a cellular level, meaning our foods are metabolized correctly and the right nutrients go to the right places and are used for the right things, such as providing you with energy.

Where it's found: beef liver, sardines, mackerel, lamb, feta cheese, eggs, and nutritional yeast.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
