Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Reasons to Start Squeezing Lemons
Diet Tips
Do These 6 Things on Sunday to Lose Weight All Week Long
Beginner Fitness Tips
I Gave Up These 6 Things to Be Truly Healthy For Life
7 Foods That Will Help You Feel More Calm, Less Stressed

If you're dealing with stress or anxiety, sometimes it seems like nothing can take the edge off, and sometimes it's easy to comfort yourself with food. When you're reaching for chips or ice cream as an outlet for your tense feelings, try this trick: eating foods that can actually help de-stress your brain. There are minerals and vitamins that trigger the release of happy-feeling neurotransmitters in your brain, and they're in some of the most common foods you can find at your local grocery store.

We have some anti-anxiety recipes for you. Eat your way to better moods and less stress with the help of serotonin-releasing magnesium and tryptophan, and mood-boosting omega-3s and B vitamins.

Oatmeal and Overnight Oats
Tofu
Chia Seeds
Sorrel (Spinach Dock)
Salmon
Shrimp and Shellfish
Edamame
