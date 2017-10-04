The 7 Best Vegan Items From Trader Joe's, According to an Employee



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts

We came across a very exciting, vegan-focused "Ask Me Anything" this morning: the Reddit "I Work at Trader Joe's AMA," in which the Reddit user and Trader Joe's employee AyeAyeMatee (very much on theme with the Trader Joe's nautical and tropical vibes) identified as vegan and noted that they've "worked at Trader Joe's for a few years now" and have answers to "everyone's questions about the infamous grocery store!"

While we have our own favorite vegan foods at Trader Joe's, we were excited to hear what an insider thinks of the offerings. Here are the picks that the employee lists as their favorite foods:

Frozen Vegetable Fried Rice . . . The post led with the OP's favorite frozen food: the vegetable fried rice. It's one of our favorites, too!

The post led with the OP's favorite frozen food: the vegetable fried rice. It's one of our favorites, too! . . . with the Green Dragon Hot Sauce. The fried rice dish just wouldn't be complete without a (totally plant-based) delicious hot sauce. The Green Dragon from TJ's is not only a crowd favorite, but an employee favorite as well.

The fried rice dish just wouldn't be complete without a (totally plant-based) delicious hot sauce. The Green Dragon from TJ's is not only a crowd favorite, but an employee favorite as well. Strawberry Chia Smoothie Drink. The Trader Joe's employee listed the Strawberry Chia Smoothie as one of their favorites, and it sounds so delicious!



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum