12 Healthy Appetizers That Work With Your Weight Watchers Plan

No one wants to worry about watching what they eat when it comes to party time. OK, I don't, anyway. Luckily, there are a whole host of appetizer options that fall right in line with a Weight Watchers plan. Whether you're throwing the party or going to one at someone else's house, you can easily whip up one (or several!) of these options that are all under six SmartPoints.

Crab Rangoon
Zucchini Parmesan Chips
Kabocha Squash Fries With Spicy Greek Yogurt Sriracha
Baked Thai Chicken Wontons
Gluten-Free Quinoa Pizza Bites
Healthy Vegan Vietnamese Spring Rolls
Spicy Sweet Potato Fries
Zucchini Boats
Baked Coconut Shrimp
Crispy Cauliflower Buffalo Wings
Creamy White Bean Dip
Bacon and Brussels Sprout Skewers
