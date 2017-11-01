16 Ready-to-Eat Whole30 Snacks From Trader Joe’s



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Zack Peter

Every once in a while (especially after a holiday weekend), my body needs a reset. It needs a simplified break from added junk and processed food, which brings us to the Whole30 Program.

At first Whole30 may feel a little overwhelming. No sugar, no additives, no grains, no dairy, no soy, no alcohol, no legumes, no peanuts, no sulfates, no MSG . . . just real food. Which I won't argue, sounds a little tough. But when you think about it, it's really just the basics: fruit, veggies, healthy fats, and good protein. Grass-fed meats, wild-caught fish, avocado, olive oil, coconut oil, etc.

It's designed to be a life-altering program to help get your body (and mind) back on track, feeling and working at its most optimal level. Sometimes, especially if you're busy and always on the go like me, however, meal prepping isn't that easy. Sometimes, you just need a grab-and-go snack that's Whole30-friendly and tastes good. Be it as a backup in my bag in case a meeting runs long or in my carry-on for a flight (especially after that Gordon Ramsay confession).

ADVERTISEMENT

After our Best Vegan Finds at Trader Joe's, I decided to take a stab at a Whole30 version. We all know, veggies (like organic carrot sticks and cauliflower florets) and fresh fruit (berries, watermelon, etc.) are part of the Whole30 program. Which is why I scoured for some snack picks that weren't just your typical Whole30 finds. These are some Whole30-friendly snacks that you can grab on the go or keep in your desk for the munchies that will still help you feel strong during your 30 days.

CHOMP Snack Sticks: These grass-fed meat bars are Whole30-approved and taste bud friendly! Organic Kumbucha: If you're resetting your body, you know, a big part of that starts by populating your gut with friendly flora! GT's was the only brand I found at Trader Joe's that didn't have added sugar in it, making it one of the few Whole30-compliant types, aside from homemade — but who has that kind of time, right? Freeze-Dried Berries: Just blueberries. Just raspberries. That's it. No sulfites or sulfates. Just your favorite berries, dried without any added sugar. They've got a nice crunch and (bonus) a whole bag is one serving! Dried Mango Slices: Berries don't do it for you? Chew on some mango slices! The Trader Joe's Just Mango Slices are also unsulfured and unsweetened.



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jamie Mieuli

Cage-Free Fresh Hard-Boiled Eggs: These little bad boys are what nutrition experts call the protein bombs! Now, Trader Joe's has them already boiled and bagged for you. Just grab and go as you need! Raw, Organic Almonds: A classic Whole30 staple. They even have pre-measured bags of raw almonds to make it even more convenient. No excuse to not get in your omegas! Greek Olive Medley: Healthy fats! Always good to stock up on, and who doesn't love a good olive medley? This unpitted mix is tossed in some olive oil, red wine vinegar, and spices. Yum! RXBAR: Need a nutrient-packed bar without the B.S? RXBAR states just that on their box! Their Whole30 compliant bars (including the Blueberry and Apple Cinnamon) are ready at a Trader Joe's near you. Raw Almond Butter: Eat it by the spoonful for a healthy fat- and protein-packed snack or with some veggies — carrots and cauliflower are my favorites! Just Beets Crips: Another "Just" product from Trader Joe's. They're getting really good at simplified ingredient packs and these dehydrated beet crips are yum-my!



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum

Wild Sockeye Smoked Salmon: This is one of my favorite snacks! They sell it in 4-ounce packs, which is a perfect serving size for a snack or for an entree. They have two versions, just make sure to get the one without added brown sugar to keep it Whole30-approved. Black Cold Brew: Sometimes, you just need a midday pick-me-up. Trader Joe's new individual cold brews are perfect for just that! Stick to the black cold brew and you're good to go. EPIC Bars: Another favorite of mine! These are more than your average meat bar! They're a great go to for a bite in between workouts and meals. Highly recommend the Sriracha Chicken bar if you like a little spice. Raw & Fermented Sauerkraut: Back to the gut! Got to keep it strong with lots of probiotics, especially during Whole30. This little jar is great for stocking up on good bacteria and getting the gut out of dysbiosis. Fancy Raw Mixed Nuts: Feeling fancy? Mix these fiber-packed suckers with some freeze-dried berries and mango slices for a nice trail mix! Who said Whole30 was hard? Grainless Granola: A little too lazy to build your own trail mix? Try the new grainless granola pack! The ingredients include dried dates and bananas. It doesn't, however, mention whether or not they're sulfured or have added sugar, so proceed with caution on this one!

Best of luck on your Whole30 plan and happy snacking!