Here's Why the Gym Might Be Hindering Your Fitness Journey

If you're new to fitness, you'd be forgiven for thinking joining a gym is the magical elixir for success. However, as many know, embarking on a successful fitness journey is about gradually implementing small changes to your lifestyle and giving yourself time to get used to them, rather than focusing on one thing and throwing yourself head first into it. Although a gym membership is a great add-on in the pursuit of an active lifestyle, relying on one can stunt your progress. Read on for four pitfalls all newbies on fitness journeys should avoid.

You're Too Attached

There's nothing wrong with getting a buzz just at the thought of hitting the gym. But if your love for the gym means you can't commit to working out in alternative environments, you might find yourself skipping sweat sessions because of your attachment. A successful fitness journey is an adaptable one, so start out by downloading a fitness app, and try slipping in a home workout every once in a while.

You Stick to Your Favorites

Finding the workout of your dreams is great in the early days, but if that's all you ever do, you might have trouble seeing any progress. Our bodies adapt to things much quicker than we give them credit for, so find ways to switch up your weekly workouts to make them fun and challenging. Cross-training allows you to develop different muscle groups and can keep things from getting stagnant.

You're Stuck in a Time Warp

There's no such thing as the perfect time to get in a workout, and waiting to discover it will keep you from reaching your full fitness potential. Getting to a gym that's constantly packed no matter what time you go is frustrating and sometimes discouraging. But unless you plan on hitting the gym during the twilight hours for every workout, the fantasy of an empty gym will remain just that: a fantasy. Invest in some good headphones, plug into a great playlist, and start tuning everyone out of your me-time.



You're Scared to Try New Things

As a newbie, no one expects you to know your way around all the spiffy equipment on the gym floor, but as time goes on, you should endeavor to learn how to incorporate different pieces of equipment into your routine for maximum effect. Don't confine yourself to the treadmill for months on end because it's the only machine you were shown how to use during your induction; start out by asking a trainer for help or book a training session with a PT for the sole purpose of learning your way around every machine.