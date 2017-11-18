 Skip Nav
All You Need Is $25 to Give Your Fitness-Loving Friend the Perfect Gift
All You Need Is $25 to Give Your Fitness-Loving Friend the Perfect Gift

If you've got a friend or family member who loves to exercise, the sky is the limit when it comes to finding holiday gifts they will love. Whether you're shopping for a seasoned runner, an avid weightlifterh, or a yoga-lover, there are plenty of available options within a reasonable price point. Here are 50 options, all ranging in price from $10 to $25. Your wallet is about to have a very happy holiday season, indeed.

Everlast
Wireless Fitness Tracker Watch Yellow
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Everlast Watches
Fitlosophy Fitspiration Journal
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Old Navy Cutout-Back Performance Tank
$17
from oldnavy.gap.com
Buy Now
Yoga Direct Classic Yoga Mat
$15
from target.com
Buy Now
Alfamo Cooling Body Towel
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ignite by SPRI 75cm Stable Ball
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
ELV Collapsible Water Bottles and Cooling Towel
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Old Navy
Performance Muscle Tank for Women
$14.94 $9.97
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Tops
Goodr Nessy's Midnight Orgy Sunglasses
$25
from playgoodr.com
Buy Now
Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Durable Hiking Backpack Daypack
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
C9 Champion Exercise Ball
$17
from target.com
Buy Now
Old Navy
High-Rise 7/8-Length Lattice-Hem Yoga Leggings for Women
$22.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Activewear
Yurbuds Focus Black Headphones
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Harry Granger Gifts Smart Sport Fitness Tracker
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
WOD Fitters Muscle Foam Roller
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Dulcii 2.2-Liter Dumbell-Shaped Water Bottle
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
C9 Champion C9 Triple Stepper Band
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
Intley Core Exercise Gliding Sliders
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ranger5 Wireless Bluetooth Beanie
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
GoFit 30-50 Pound Super Band
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
Old Navy Semi-Fitted Printed Running Shorts
$17
from oldnavy.gap.com
Buy Now
Invincible Fitness Deep Tissue Massage Balls
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
GoFit Pearl Tac Gloves
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
BOGI 17-ounce Insulated Water Bottle
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Comfy Carry Yoga Mat Bag
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Iotrevor fitness Running Lights
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
O2Cool Portable USB Fan
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SB Sox Compression Socks
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ignite by SPRI Active Therapy Travel Roller
$15
from target.com
Buy Now
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Roll-Over Yoga Pants for Women
$19.99 $16
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Activewear Pants
Fitnessery Ab Wheel
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Old Navy
Slub-Knit Performance Hoodie for Women
$22.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Tops
Setucamp Headband
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Headsweats Race Performance Hat
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Wakeman Fitness Pilates Toning Ring
$12
from target.com
Buy Now
Gymenist Exercise Kettlebell
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Zumba Fitness Incredible Slimdown DVD System
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Headsweats Reflective Supervisor
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Balega Blister-Resist No-Show Running Socks
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
C9 Champion Interlocking Exercise Mat
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
Gaiam Yoga For Beginners Kit
$24
from target.com
Buy Now
RoadID Elite Stainless Classic ID Bracelet
$25
from roadid.com
Buy Now
The Stick Little Stick
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Activewear
JoyLab Women's Asymmetrical Bra - JoyLab Color Block
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Activewear
Target Activewear
JoyLab Women's Bra with Back Pocket - JoyLab Multi Floral Print
$18.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Activewear
Neeuq Running Belt Waist Pack
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Asics Thermopolis Light Arm Warmers
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Amphipod Hydrafoam Handeld Thermal Lite Insulated Hydration Bottle
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Drift Hydration Backpack
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Da Vinci Neoprene Dumbbell Set
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
