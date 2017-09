Gifts For Every Runner You Know, From $5 to $300

Running can seem like a simple enough sport (just lace up your shoes and head out the door!), but there's plenty of gear out there to make it safer, more comfortable, more stylish, and more fun. Whether you're looking for a gift to give yourself after finishing your first 5k, a birthday gift for your ultramarathoner friend, or an early holiday gift for your treadmill-junkie dad, we've got gift ideas in every price range for every runner in your life!