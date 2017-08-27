Feel Like the Strong Woman You Are With This Empowering Workout

Bad day? Mad at your significant other? Going through a breakup? Devastated by politics? We feel ya. So many things can cause anger and negative stress, but why let it fester and take over your mood? Best way to get it out: punch stuff. No, seriously. Let's work out all of the bad feelings — with a workout!

Chris Dovale, personal trainer and owner of 9th House Fitness, designed a mega empowering workout that's going to leave you fit, toned, strong, inspired — and feeling like a total badass. If you're feeling pissed off, channel all that anger into these exercises and turn it into good, healthy energy for your body. Let's do this!