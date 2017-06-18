 Skip Nav
Skip the Dumbbells and Get Strong, Sculpted Arms With These Yoga Poses
Skip the Dumbbells and Get Strong, Sculpted Arms With These Yoga Poses

Who doesn't want strong, sculpted, shapely arms? If you're not seeing the results you're after from basic strength-training exercises, you'll be surprised how quickly yoga can offer you results. These nine challenging poses require holding your own body weight in unique positions, so you end up working the muscles in your upper body more effectively. The burn you'll feel in your arms and upper back lets you know that you'll soon be loving your sexy, strong arms, just in time for strapless-dress season.

The Most Effective (and Most Fun!) Yoga Sequence For Chiseled Arms and Abs

Advanced WorkoutsYoga SequencesArm WorkoutsWorkoutsYoga
Emma14943361 Emma14943361 3 years
totally agree with you Eric Kenyon RKC.
NewbornFanatic NewbornFanatic 4 years
Getting motived to practice more inversions! :)
romero21st romero21st 6 years
@ dorisaurus copy the photos to your hardrive and then upload OR email them to your phone
On-An-Inhale On-An-Inhale 6 years
Another great move is Chaturanga to Upward Facing Dog. These moves transform your arms. Keeping your arms active and engaged is another way to boost your practice. For more tips follow my blog on www.OnAnInhale.com
OCgirl OCgirl 6 years
I agree! I just started going to yoga on a regular basis and I'm seeing muscle tone in my arms for the first time in my life!
jamiegirl jamiegirl 7 years
I use to have great arms but time and gravity have been harsh. I'm going to try this for a couple weeks and hope to see some improvements.
Eric-Kenyon-RKC Eric-Kenyon-RKC 7 years
What the author of that article is really experiencing is not the effectiveness of yoga, but rather the poor quality of the training he or she has done in the past. For instance the idea of doing "strength training" in order to shape or sculpt arm muscles is a mistake. The correct training mode is bodybuilding, which is distinctly different from strength training. Also the chances of a person who does not know the difference between strength training and bodybuilding somehow doing correct strength training are very remote. I notice that not one of the models pictured has any sort of remarkable arm shape or muscular definition. Of course yoga was not at all designed with that sort of purpose in mind. Yoga was designed as a holistic body health and fitness practice. Trying to graft superficial American values of appearance onto the practice of yoga can lead nowhere authentic. Nominally correct bodybuilding techniques will shape your arms in about one tenth the time of even the best practice of yoga, and to a degree well beyond if that is your goal.
inlove23 inlove23 7 years
Defiantly trying these! =)
dorisaurus dorisaurus 7 years
Anyone know of a way to download these sequences to your computer or phone? They'd be great to take to the gym!
Latest Fitness
