3-Ingredient Appetizers You'll Want to Snack on All Fall Long

Fall food is all about coziness and comfort, which you want to achieve as quickly as possible after a long day of work or play. After all, there's little time to waste on food prep when the rest of your meal consists of treats like butternut squash lasagna and apple-crisp baked apples. Dive into your evening appetizer course right away with these fast, easy, and delicious autumnal snacks — all thrown together with just three basic ingredients that highlight the flavors of the season.



40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers Related