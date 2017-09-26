25 Easy and Comforting Fall Dinners For the Busiest of Weekdays

Chilly nights call for creamy butternut squash and pumpkin, sweet apples and figs, and crispy autumnal greens like kale and brussels sprouts. Fall produce makes for cozy meals you'll want to curl up with every evening after work. Here are 25 simple recipes that will help you get a hearty, comforting dinner on the table in no time (or with little effort) — just what you want on a busy weeknight.