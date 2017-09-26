 Skip Nav
25 Easy and Comforting Fall Dinners For the Busiest of Weekdays
Chilly nights call for creamy butternut squash and pumpkin, sweet apples and figs, and crispy autumnal greens like kale and brussels sprouts. Fall produce makes for cozy meals you'll want to curl up with every evening after work. Here are 25 simple recipes that will help you get a hearty, comforting dinner on the table in no time (or with little effort) — just what you want on a busy weeknight.

Butternut Squash Carbonara
Apple Cider Chicken With Caramelized Apples
Butternut Squash, Apple Cider, and Cheddar Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons
Chicken Bacon Pumpkin Pasta Bake
Italian Sausage, White Bean, and Kale Soup
Prosciutto Provolone Fig Grilled Cheese
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Slow-Cooker Honey Mustard Pork Chops With Brussels Sprouts Salad
Black Bean Butternut Squash Quesadillas
Garlicky Linguine With Kale and Chickpeas
Sheet-Pan Honey Balsamic Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
Curried Pumpkin Soup
Baked Pasta With Mushrooms and Radicchio
Black-Bean-and-Pumpkin Mexican Lasagna
Cauliflower Fettuccine Alfredo
Brussel Sprouts, Kale, and Lentil Salad
Slow-Cooker Apple-Stuffed Pork Chops
Butternut Squash Enchiladas
Chicken Thighs With Caramelized Onion, Butternut Squash, and Bacon
Creamy Butternut Squash Rigatoni With Pancetta and Brown Butter Fried Sage
Mexican Quinoa Sweet Potato Casserole
Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes
Crock-Pot Sweet Potato Lentils
Healthy Mushroom Alfredo Pasta Bake
Sheet-Pan Sticky Pomegranate Chicken and Honey-Roasted Squash
