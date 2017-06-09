 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers
Get the Dish
You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried These Oreo Pancakes
Cooking Basics
Learn to Cut Pineapple, in Pictures
Starbucks
8 Things You Never Knew About Starbucks, Straight From a Former Employee
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 42  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers

Even if you're an omnivore, it's nice to offer up at least one meat-free option when hosting a party, as it's likely some of your guests are vegetarian, or even vegan. Thankfully, we've got an array of options so superb that no one will miss out on the meat at all.

Additional reporting by Susannah Chen and Hilary White

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingGame Day EatsAppetizersParty PlanningRecipesVegetarianHolidayFall
Join The Conversation
patternific patternific 2 years

Parmesan and most cheese is not considered vegetarian, because it usually contains rennet. If anyone thinks is vegetarian, please Google rennet first before eating and buying cheese. I hope at your end of the world there are more choices than here - only one vegetarian cheese option.
Otherwise, I'd like to try some of these recipes, and definitely will bookmark this page for future reference.

Willfergus Willfergus 5 years
Vegetarian food can be very tasty, good recipes, ty very much!!! Camasino team
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 5 years
I finally made that pomegranate guacamole after admiring it for so long, and it was just as beautiful and even more delicious than I expected.
J-Rabbit J-Rabbit 7 years
weffie--good to know. I'm looking it up now. Yuck!
J-Rabbit J-Rabbit 7 years
Thanks for this. I made the white bean puree and everyone (all non-vegetarian) love it!
weffie weffie 7 years
Some cheeses are vegetarian, but many of them are made with rennet from a newborn calf's stomach... ick!
Advah Advah 7 years
^I thought cheese was vegetarian, but non-vegan..? Loved those, thanks! Looking forward to hopefully more vegetarian recipes for V. Month! :P
weffie weffie 7 years
They do look good, but since all but two have cheese in them I'd hesitate to call them "vegetarian" as most cheeses aren't... but i am hungry now!
mamasitamalita mamasitamalita 7 years
mmm I want all of these :)
Holiday
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Pizza Recipes For Parties
Party Planning
Hell Yes! 27 Recipes That Are Entirely Pizza-fied
by Anna Monette Roberts
Easy Vegan Avocado Pasta Recipe
Original Recipes
Avocado Pasta Is Sorta Like Coating Noodles in Guacamole
by Anna Monette Roberts
Country Love Songs 2017
Spotify
Do-Si-Do to the Best Country Love Songs of 2017 (So Far)
by Tara Block
Stylish Ways to Wear Track Pants
Street Style
How to Wear Track Pants Right Now
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds