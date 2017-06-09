Vegetarian Appetizers
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers
Photo 1 of 42
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers
Even if you're an omnivore, it's nice to offer up at least one meat-free option when hosting a party, as it's likely some of your guests are vegetarian, or even vegan. Thankfully, we've got an array of options so superb that no one will miss out on the meat at all.
— Additional reporting by Susannah Chen and Hilary White
Parmesan and most cheese is not considered vegetarian, because it usually contains rennet. If anyone thinks is vegetarian, please Google rennet first before eating and buying cheese. I hope at your end of the world there are more choices than here - only one vegetarian cheese option.
Otherwise, I'd like to try some of these recipes, and definitely will bookmark this page for future reference.