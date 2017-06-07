50 Dips For Delish Dunking

A winning appetizer should be easy, fun, and delicious. What better way to bring all those ideas together in a bowl than with a tasty dip? To encourage you to go for it, we've rounded up more than 50 salsas, cheesy dips, hummus variations, and even a handful of dessert dips in order to get your creative juices flowing. You'll find something for every palate, from chili con queso to Oreo cookie dough dip!

