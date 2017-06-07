 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
50 Dips For Delish Dunking
Cooking Basics
The Right Way to Scramble Eggs
Fast and Easy
20 Reasons Avocado Toast Is the Sexiest Snack on the Planet
Recipes
An Acai Bowl Is Like a Smoothie You Eat With a Spoon
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 52  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
50 Dips For Delish Dunking

A winning appetizer should be easy, fun, and delicious. What better way to bring all those ideas together in a bowl than with a tasty dip? To encourage you to go for it, we've rounded up more than 50 salsas, cheesy dips, hummus variations, and even a handful of dessert dips in order to get your creative juices flowing. You'll find something for every palate, from chili con queso to Oreo cookie dough dip!

— Additional reporting by Nicole Perry and Brinton Parker

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fast And EasyDipsSummerAppetizersParty PlanningRecipes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
Pomegranate & Mango Guac? Stop it right now. Give me a bowl of that and a margarita and I will be in heaven. 
Anne26 Anne26 7 years
I love making the queso salsa dip. My friends love it. I will see about making one if these dips and see how it tastes. :-)
Recipes
100 Appetizers Perfect For Any Occasion
by Nicole Perry
Breakfast Burrito Recipes
Breakfast
10 Hearty Breakfast Burrito Recipes That Will Leave You Feeling Ready to Take On the Day
by Macy Daniela Martin
Cachaca Summer Cocktails
Summer
3 Cachaca Recipes to Spice Up Your Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Easy No-Bake Dessert Recipes
Summer
Summer Calls For No-Bake Desserts
by Anna Monette Roberts
How to Build a DIY Pallet Deck
Summer
This DIY Deck Is So Affordable Anyone Can Build It
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds