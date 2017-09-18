6 Breakfast Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget

It's taken me a while to get used to the many requirements of "adulting," especially eating a good breakfast without blowing money. After a few years as a working 20-something, I've finally learned that waking up just a little earlier to feed myself in the morning before heading out for a long day really does make a huge difference in my productivity — and my bank account. If I follow my own advice and stock up on these six breakfast staples every week, I'm guaranteed to skip the stop for an overpriced breakfast sandwich and an expensive coffee as I'm rushing to the office (except on Fridays because, you know, treat yourself). Here's what I've personally deemed to be my own breakfast checklist that has transformed the way I prioritize my morning routine and has turned me into — who have I become? — someone who never skips the most important meal of the day anymore. It just might give you a few helpful ideas, too.



