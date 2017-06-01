 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Find the Perfect Cocktail!

Find the Perfect Cocktail!

Brunch
Happy Hour
Entertaining
Healthy Cocktails
At POPSUGAR, it's always cocktail hour. Whether you’re looking to serve something for brunch, a pool party, or an evening gathering, you’ve come to the right place. Here you’ll find original cocktail recipes for every occasion and so much more. Let's get spirited and mix up something special, shall we?

FEATURED COCKTAIL

Brunch Without Leaving Home

A Bloody Mary Recipe to Rule Them All
16 Champagne Margarita Recipes For Brunch

More Brunch

Eat Your Wine

Happy Hour Is the Best Hour

Latin Summer Cocktails
Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Where to Get Micheladas at Disneyland
Disney
Our Prayers Have Been Answered: You Can Get Micheladas at Disneyland
by Celia Fernandez
Latin Strawberry Cocktail Recipes
Summer
11 Fresh and Tart Strawberry Cocktails That Make Happy Hour Even Better
by Alessandra Foresto





Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails

Cocktails taste better when they're enjoyed with good company, but rather than craft a bunch of different beverages (I mean, who really wants to be stuck with bartending duty all party long?), make pitcher drinks like sangria, margaritas, and punch. All you have to do is make a large batch, and everyone gets a glass on demand. Hooray! Here are a few of our favorites, just in time for that pool party, BBQ, or whatever else you have planned for the holiday weekend.

GET THE RECIPE

Strawberry-Peach Sangria
Singapore Sling
Vodka-Berry Cocktail
Paloma
Rosé Sangria
Classic Mojito
Redhead in Bed
Red Sangria
Classic Mai Tai
Jalapeño Margarita
Salty Dog
Strawberry-Bourbon Cobbler
Lavender and Vodka Cocktail
Easy White Sangria
Strawberry Margaritas
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty

Stay Cool For the Summer

Rosé Wine Slushie
Frozen Margarita
Strawberry Rosé Frozen Slushie
Slurpee Cocktails
Rosé Slushie With Gummy Bears
Frozen Cherry Cosmos
Strawberry Lemonade Wine Slushie
Fruity Vodka Slushies
Raspberry Rosé Slushie
Moscato Slushie
Strawberry Gin Slushies
Sunset Slushie
Watermelon Lemon Drop Slushie
Cherry Limeade Slushie
Frozen Mango Strawberry Cocktail
Tropical Peach Pineapple Slushies

Entertaining Made Easy

Letter and Number Balloons Are a Must
Letter and Number Balloons Are a Must

Regular balloons are old news. Letter and number balloons are fun, bold, and an easy party decoration that everyone will love.

DIY Sparkly Vases
DIY Sparkly Vases

A DIY vase is the ultimate real-girl decor hack. If you're having guests over and looking for a supersimple way to make your place look cuter, grab some glitter and make your own vase.

A Few Flowers Go a Long Way
A Few Flowers Go a Long Way

Once you've mastered the DIY vase, don't be shy about how many flowers you display. Covering your bar table with an assortment of vases and flowers makes it so much more inviting.

Color-Coordinated Bar Cart
Color-Coordinated Bar Cart

Bar carts are an entertaining must. Spoiler: they're also really easy for anyone to make. Here's the inspiration you need to make your own.

It's All in the Details
It's All in the Details

The moment you start planning a party, you should be thinking about all the details — even the invitations. A simple heart sticker over the envelope makes them so much cuter and more exciting for your friends.

Mini Kitchenware
Mini Kitchenware

If there's one thing we can't get enough of, it's mini versions of our favorite things. Serve up individual salads and appetizers in glasses, so your guests can easily hold their food while they mingle.

Seasonal Decor
Seasonal Decor

If you're hosting an outdoor party this Summer, consider this cute setup: centerpiece beach balls and colorful towels draped over each chair.

Unexpected Serving Trays
Unexpected Serving Trays

Wine and cheese at a girls' night: mandatory. Cute serving tray: optional but worth it. A plank serving tray like this one ($34) looks so much more impressive and Instagram worthy.

Fun Pool Accessories
Fun Pool Accessories

The next best thing to having real doughnuts at your pool party is having doughnut floats (but really, why not have both?). Make your next pool party the most fun with your own giant doughnut float ($20).

Supercute Snacks Station
Supercute Snacks Station

Any good party involves snacks, so why not take them to the next level by presenting them in a unique way?

Make Outdoor Parties Cozy
Make Outdoor Parties Cozy

String lights and candles should be your go-to decor for outdoor parties this Summer. They instantly make any back porch chic and cozy.

See? Letter balloons couldn't be more perfect for a party!

See? Letter balloons couldn't be more perfect for a party!

9 Low-Calorie Cocktails

1. Mojito
2. Margarita
3. Gimlet
4. Ginger Fizz
5. Bacio di Rosa
6. The Brazilian
7. Bramble
8. Michelada
9. Copa Verde
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds