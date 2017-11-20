 Skip Nav
More Than 30 Lush, Chocolaty Desserts For Busy People

Just because you're busy doesn't eliminate the want need to indulge in something sweet and chocolaty when a craving hits. If time is truly of the essence, pick up a chocolate bar at the store; when you have a bit more wiggle room, you can do no better than these 30-plus easy, chocolate-rich recipes. Keep reading for a solid selection of brownie, cookie, hot chocolate, pudding, and other cacao-loaded treats that even the busiest or most beginner of bakers can tackle without breaking a sweat.

Slow-Cooker Chocolate Nut Clusters
Salted Fudge Brownies
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Dark Chocolate Fondue
Spiked Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Pudding
Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Cookies With M&M's
S'mores Popcorn
Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball
Peanut Butter Cup Blondies
Chocolate Marshmallow Crinkle Cookies
Chocolate Stout Brownies
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate-Covered Almond Matzo Toffee
Oreo Pudding Cookies
S'mores Dip
Small-Batch Brownies
No-Egg Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Vegan Slow-Cooker Chocolate Bread Pudding
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
Nutella Pizza
Peppermint Bark Brownies
Corn Nuts Chocolate Bark
No-Cook Cookie Dough Fudge
Skillet Brownies
Birthday Cake Hot White Chocolate
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
Extrafudgy Coconut Oil Brownies
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Icebox Cake
Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies
