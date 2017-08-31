 Skip Nav
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
21 Homemade Recipes You Can Realistically Cook For Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Even as someone who writes about food all day, I completely get that the struggle to cook at home is real. By the time I get home from a long day, I'm ready to put on sweatpants and satisfy my ravenous hunger immediately, which means I'm not about that elaborate-recipe life. I've definitely spent a fair chunk of change on overpriced salads for lunch, and as for the morning? I consider myself productive if I have enough time to set up my coffee maker and heat up Trader Joe's frozen oatmeal before rushing out the door. What I'm really saying is that cooking is hard. But it doesn't have to be.

Everyone needs a reset sometimes, and these recipes are here to help. In this list of 21 recipes — seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and seven dinners — you won't find bucket-list items like Gordon Ramsay's famous beef wellington; ain't nobody got time for that. What you will find are meal-prepped breakfasts, mason-jar lunches, and 20-minute dinners that barely require lifting a finger. Challenging yourself to cook at home more often doesn't have to be intimidating, and these recipes that you'll realistically have time to cook are proof.

Breakfast: Egg Muffins
Breakfast: Smoothie Packs
Breakfast: Microwaveable Peanut Butter Oatmeal
Breakfast: Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast: Avocado Toast With a Fried Egg
Breakfast: Cheesy 2-Egg Mug Omelet
Breakfast: French Toast in a Mug
Lunch: Slow-Cooker Beans and Quinoa
Lunch: Guacamole Mason Jar Salad
Lunch: Microwaveable Chicken Noodle Soup
Lunch: Sesame Ginger Quinoa Salad
Lunch: Turkey Feta Wrap
Lunch: Steak Cobb Salad
Lunch: Mason Jar Chicken Caesar Salad
Dinner: Parmesan Garlic Spaghetti
Dinner: Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas
Dinner: 1-Pan Salmon With Crispy Cabbage
Dinner: Lemon-Thyme Baked Chicken
Dinner: Chicken Breast Freezer Bags
Dinner: Breakfast-For-Dinner Fried Rice
Dinner: 1-Pot Fettuccine Alfredo
