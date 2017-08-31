21 Homemade Recipes You Can Realistically Cook For Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Even as someone who writes about food all day, I completely get that the struggle to cook at home is real. By the time I get home from a long day, I'm ready to put on sweatpants and satisfy my ravenous hunger immediately, which means I'm not about that elaborate-recipe life. I've definitely spent a fair chunk of change on overpriced salads for lunch, and as for the morning? I consider myself productive if I have enough time to set up my coffee maker and heat up Trader Joe's frozen oatmeal before rushing out the door. What I'm really saying is that cooking is hard. But it doesn't have to be.

Everyone needs a reset sometimes, and these recipes are here to help. In this list of 21 recipes — seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and seven dinners — you won't find bucket-list items like Gordon Ramsay's famous beef wellington; ain't nobody got time for that. What you will find are meal-prepped breakfasts, mason-jar lunches, and 20-minute dinners that barely require lifting a finger. Challenging yourself to cook at home more often doesn't have to be intimidating, and these recipes that you'll realistically have time to cook are proof.