Episode Guide For Cook Like a Pro
8 Things We Can't Wait to Learn From Ina Garten in Her New Series
Though Ina Garten teased her new cooking show back in March, the Barefoot Contessa has officially announced more details today. Cook Like A Pro will air eight new episodes on the Food Network, starting this Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. ET / PT. Along with the date, she shared the complete list of recipes, all intended for a millennial audience, and the very special guests to appear on the show this season, including José Andrés, Mario Batali, April Bloomfield, and Yotam Ottolenghi. We trust Ina with our lives when it comes to cooking chicken, busting out an easy recipe, or attempting a challenging dessert, so here are eight more reasons you'll want to tune in to the new season.
- She's sharing more chicken secrets. On the first episode of the season, it's all about chicken. Along with making her famous Roasted Chicken with Radishes, she's getting into "professional strategies" for becoming a master of poultry cookery. Game. On.
- You'll improve your weeknight dinner routine. Ina knows how to pull together one-pan wonders like nobody's business. She promises a five-minute Lemon Capellini in the second episode.
- One whole episode is devoted to pasta. Mario Batali will share his pasta tips in the third episode. Can I get a hell yes?
- You'll be inspired to challenge yourself in the kitchen. The fourth episode, entitled "Fearless Food," deals with tricky recipes like soufflé. Let's go!
- You'll transform the way you cook eggs. I must see chef José Andrés, known for his absurdity and humor, make Ina crack a big smile while sharing how he fries eggs in the fifth episode.
- Ina may come up with the cocktail of the Summer. Her sixth episode covers make-ahead desserts, including a Sparkling Grapefruit Granita with Pink Fizz. Is it the Frosé / Pink Drink of 2017?!
- We finally learn how to make the chevron cake. In February, Ina Instagrammed the chocolate ganache cake with chevron decoration, and it's about time we learned exactly how it's done.
- Yotam Ottolenghi shares his famous techniques. OK, chef Ottolenghi is known for roasting vegetables. My obsession for roasted broccoli and roasted Brussels sprouts doesn't quit, and I'm hungry for more veggies I can roast into sweet, caramelized goodness.