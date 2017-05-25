 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Things We Can't Wait to Learn From Ina Garten in Her New Series
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Grilled Cheese
Giada De Laurentiis
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Pork Chops
Food Video
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake

Episode Guide For Cook Like a Pro

8 Things We Can't Wait to Learn From Ina Garten in Her New Series

A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

Though Ina Garten teased her new cooking show back in March, the Barefoot Contessa has officially announced more details today. Cook Like A Pro will air eight new episodes on the Food Network, starting this Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. ET / PT. Along with the date, she shared the complete list of recipes, all intended for a millennial audience, and the very special guests to appear on the show this season, including José Andrés, Mario Batali, April Bloomfield, and Yotam Ottolenghi. We trust Ina with our lives when it comes to cooking chicken, busting out an easy recipe, or attempting a challenging dessert, so here are eight more reasons you'll want to tune in to the new season.

  1. She's sharing more chicken secrets. On the first episode of the season, it's all about chicken. Along with making her famous Roasted Chicken with Radishes, she's getting into "professional strategies" for becoming a master of poultry cookery. Game. On.
  2. You'll improve your weeknight dinner routine. Ina knows how to pull together one-pan wonders like nobody's business. She promises a five-minute Lemon Capellini in the second episode.
  3. One whole episode is devoted to pasta. Mario Batali will share his pasta tips in the third episode. Can I get a hell yes?
  4. You'll be inspired to challenge yourself in the kitchen. The fourth episode, entitled "Fearless Food," deals with tricky recipes like soufflé. Let's go!
  5. You'll transform the way you cook eggs. I must see chef José Andrés, known for his absurdity and humor, make Ina crack a big smile while sharing how he fries eggs in the fifth episode.
  6. Ina may come up with the cocktail of the Summer. Her sixth episode covers make-ahead desserts, including a Sparkling Grapefruit Granita with Pink Fizz. Is it the Frosé / Pink Drink of 2017?!
  7. We finally learn how to make the chevron cake. In February, Ina Instagrammed the chocolate ganache cake with chevron decoration, and it's about time we learned exactly how it's done.
  8. Yotam Ottolenghi shares his famous techniques. OK, chef Ottolenghi is known for roasting vegetables. My obsession for roasted broccoli and roasted Brussels sprouts doesn't quit, and I'm hungry for more veggies I can roast into sweet, caramelized goodness.
Join the conversation
Food NewsSummerFood TVFood NetworkIna Garten
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Video
Brighten Up Your Day With Rainbow Sugar Cookies
by Megan Lutz
Melissa McCarthy Chopped Video on Stephen Colbert
Melissa McCarthy
You Will Cry Laughing Watching Melissa McCarthy Pretend She’s on Chopped
by Erin Cullum
Pioneer Woman's Chicken Mozzarella Pasta
Fast and Easy
The Pioneer Woman Swears by This 16-Minute Pasta Dish
by Angela Elias
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Prosecco-Flavored Cupcake Frosting
Food News
by Terry Carter
What It's Like to Work at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
Here's Why You Should Always Shop at Trader Joe's on Tuesday and Wednesday
by Erin Cullum
How to Stop Skipping Breakfast
Advice
by Erin Cullum
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
We Spy Style
by Taylor Wing
Martha Stewart Wedding Cakes From the '90s
Martha Stewart
Proof Martha Stewart Has Always Been Way Ahead of Wedding Cake Trends
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pisco Cocktail Recipes
Summer
by Celia Fernandez
Costco Samples Job
Costco
by Erin Cullum
Pandora World of Avatar Night Blossom Drink Review
Food Reviews
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds