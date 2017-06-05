Never Buy Instant Oatmeal Again With This DIY Hack

Notes

Busy mornings still call for breakfast. This homemade mix is a healthier alternative to oatmeal packets, which are inevitably either flavorless or super sweet. Now you can make your own with high quality ingredients, for less than the cost of the store-bought variety. This oatmeal is great as is, or you can gussy up your bowl with prepared fresh fruit or a spoonful of nut butter, coconut whipped cream, or your favorite jam.

Tip: In the single-serving directions, I suggest using 1/3 cup dry oatmeal mix, because it is about the equivalent of a packet of oatmeal. If you would like to cook up more oatmeal at once, just follow the directions, using twice as much water as oatmeal.