Instant Oatmeal Mix Recipe
Never Buy Instant Oatmeal Again With This DIY Hack
We could all use more breakfast hacks to make mornings less stressful. Enter this DIY instant oatmeal mix from the Love Real Food cookbook ($16) by Kathryne Taylor (the amazing blogger behind Cookie + Kate). This particular recipe even includes directions for microwaving your oatmeal in less than three minutes, because sometimes stovetop cooking and dishes just aren't happening in the a.m. Take a look and prepare to swoon.
Make-Your-Own Instant Oatmeal Mix
From Love Real Food: More Than 100 Feel-Good Vegetarian Favorites to Delight the Senses and Nourish the Body by Kathryne Taylor
Notes
Busy mornings still call for breakfast. This homemade mix is a healthier alternative to oatmeal packets, which are inevitably either flavorless or super sweet. Now you can make your own with high quality ingredients, for less than the cost of the store-bought variety. This oatmeal is great as is, or you can gussy up your bowl with prepared fresh fruit or a spoonful of nut butter, coconut whipped cream, or your favorite jam.
Tip: In the single-serving directions, I suggest using 1/3 cup dry oatmeal mix, because it is about the equivalent of a packet of oatmeal. If you would like to cook up more oatmeal at once, just follow the directions, using twice as much water as oatmeal.
Ingredients
- 4 cups quick-cooking oats
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 1 cup chopped dried tart cherries, dried blueberries, or chopped dried apricots
- 1/2 cup flaxseeds or raw pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds)
- 1/3 cup lightly packed coconut sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
Directions
- In a large storage container or freezer bag, combine the oats, almonds, dried fruit, flaxseeds, coconut sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine.
- To prepare a single serving of oatmeal on the stove: Pour 2/3 cup water into a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir the oatmeal mix again to ensure that it's evenly blended, then pour 1/3 cup of the oatmeal mixture into the boiling water. Stir to combine, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the oats have absorbed most of the water and are creamy in texture, 5 to 7 minutes.
- To prepare a single serving of oatmeal in the microwave: Stir the oatmeal mix again to ensure that it's evenly blended. Combine 1/3 cup of the mix and 2/3 cup water in a microwave-safe bowl (use a slightly larger bowl than you think you'll need, so the oatmeal doesn't bubble over). Microwave for 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 minutes, pausing to stir if necessary to prevent overflow, until the oats have absorbed most of the water and are creamy in texture.
- The oatmeal will thicken up a bit more as it cools. Let the oatmeal rest for a few minutes, until it reaches a palatable temperature. Stir again, add any garnishes that you might like, and serve.
- Leftover dry mix will keep at room temperature for up to 3 months, or in the freezer for up to 6 months.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- 18 servings