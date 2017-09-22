 Skip Nav
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Most Unforgettable Moment of My Life Connected Me to My Mexican Roots
Queen Letizia
30 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Queen Letizia and Never Giving Back
Babies
100 Pretty Baby Girl Names in Spanish
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Look Back at Alex Rodriguez's Dating History

You might not remember that when Alex Rodriguez was just a young baseball player with the New York Yankees, he was married (to a psychologist he met at a Miami gym!). We don't blame you, ARod has been linked to more than a few (very famous) women. Some were just rumored flings, while others were long-term relationships he flaunted with PDA. (We almost forgot about the time he dated Cameron Diaz for over year.)

Now, the 41-year-old is head over heels for his new leading lady Jennifer Lopez. And, while the two have been going strong, we're looking back at those who came before J Lo. Keep reading for a peek at Alex's love life.

Related
13 Times Alex Rodriguez Was Kind of Adorable

Confirmed: Cynthia Scurtis
Rumor: Madonna
Confirmed: Bethenny Frankel
Confirmed: Kate Hudson
Confirmed: Cameron Diaz
Confirmed: Torri Wilson
Confirmed: Anne Wojcicki
Confirmed: Jennifer Lopez
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity CouplesAlex Rodriguez
Join The Conversation
Marilyn Monroe
by Brittney Stephens
Old Hollywood Couples Halloween Costume Ideas
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Matching Outfits 2017
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Already Wearing Matching Outfits!
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez Working Out With David Kirsch
Celebrity Couples
J Lo and A Rod's Partner Workout Is All the #FitCoupleGoals We'll Ever Need
by Victoria Messina
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Peter and Mariska's Family Halloween Costumes Are as Sweet as a Candy Apple
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds