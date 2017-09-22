A Look Back at Alex Rodriguez's Dating History

You might not remember that when Alex Rodriguez was just a young baseball player with the New York Yankees, he was married (to a psychologist he met at a Miami gym!). We don't blame you, ARod has been linked to more than a few (very famous) women. Some were just rumored flings, while others were long-term relationships he flaunted with PDA. (We almost forgot about the time he dated Cameron Diaz for over year.)

Now, the 41-year-old is head over heels for his new leading lady Jennifer Lopez. And, while the two have been going strong, we're looking back at those who came before J Lo. Keep reading for a peek at Alex's love life.