How to Survive Hosting Family For the Holidays

Everybody loves a holiday get-together — except maybe the person who's hosting it. While throwing a party and making your home look beautiful can be fun, it's also hard to stay merry and bright if your potatoes are boiling over, you're trying to change into a nice outfit, and your Great-Uncle Jerry is (loudly) sharing his unpopular opinions. But fear not: we've got 25 tips to make your season a little brighter, your hosting duties a little easier, and your holiday happenings a little more . . . well, happening.

Grocery Shop Before the Masses
Make Air Freshener Your Friend
Clear Some Space
Put Away Those Breakables
Plan (and Prepare) Ahead
Say "Yes" to Store-Bought
Never Refuse Help
Don't Experiment With New Recipes
Use Herbs to Make Things Look Fancy
Disposable Dishware > Fine China
Keep the Appetizers Simple
Stock Up For Overnighters
Fortify Your "Facilities"
Offer the Option of Alcohol
Dole Out Duties
Let the Kids Go Crazy
Give Yourself a Minute
Lower Your Expectations
Don't Feel Obligated to Carry On a Tradition
Be the Diffuser of Touchy Subjects
Give Yourself Permission to Relax and Enjoy
Have a Go-To Hiding Place at the Ready
Stop Comparing Your Holiday Get-Together to Others'
Reflect and Be Thankful
And Remember: The End Is in Sight
