No Bones About It, Halloween Is the Best Holiday — Let's Break It Down

Forget Thanksgiving, disregard Christmas — Halloween is the most amazing holiday we've got. There's something about celebrating All Hallows' Eve that gets us excited — dressing up, eating tons of candy, and lighting the jack-o'-lanterns can't come soon enough. If you're a devotee like us, these reasons Halloween is the best celebration ever will make your whole day. Can't we wear costumes all year long?

Everything is pumpkin flavored, and it's glorious.
Planning a creative costume is a new challenge every year.
If you want a thrill, there are haunted houses all over the place.
There are so many games to play that are only acceptable on Oct. 31.
Houses are decked out with fun and spooky decor.
Looking for costume ideas never gets boring.
There is nothing better than a spooky Halloween party.
Jack-o'-lanterns light up the night.
It's candy corn season!
You get to visit the pumpkin patch.
Apple cider is the drink of choice.
You can craft lots of festive decorations.
There is candy everywhere. Seriously, it's everywhere.
The Halloween movies and specials are amazing.
You can dress up as something funny, sexy, scary — whatever you want!
WellnessFallHalloween
