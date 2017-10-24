Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For College Students
22 Last-Minute Costumes That College Students Will LOVE
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
22 Last-Minute Costumes That College Students Will LOVE
We get it — when you're in college, you're short on time and money. Putting together a Halloween costume is probably the last item on your list. Obviously you still want to dress up for all the parties, so we rounded up some ridiculously easy costumes that you can put together at a moment's notice. You might be lazy, but you'll definitely look awesome.
0previous images
-9more images