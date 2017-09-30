 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
Natural Oven Cleaner For Baked-On Grime
Walt Disney World
Disney World Costumes That Only the Most Dedicated Park-Goers Will Get
DIY
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Complete Guide For Discovering the Best of Paris

Ah, Paris. With its glorious cuisine, magnificent architecture, and artistic treasures, if you ask me, there is no other city as timeless or instantly recognizable. The charm, the energy, the enchantment — this French capital really is a living dream, which is why it's no surprise so many of us spend time fantasizing about our next Parisian adventure.

But if you're ready to turn those thoughts into reality and are in need of a quick travel guide, you're in luck, as we've got the perfect fix. Combining the quintessential must-see attractions with the best hidden gems, your ultimate itinerary awaits!

Related
10 Places to Visit If You Love Paris

First Things First: Tackling Where to Stay!
But be warned: this teeny-tiny oasis is a fifth-floor walk-up! While I instantly fell in love with the gorgeous green banister and worn-out hardwoods, I'll admit that by the umpteenth time, they started to lose their appeal. But, hey, nothing like a good glute workout, right?
Although I hated to say goodbye to our first mini casa, my heart practically jumped out of my chest when we stepped foot into the second apartment. I mean, look at that view! Never did I ever imagine we'd be able to lay our heads down at night with the Eiffel Tower sparkling back at us, but thanks to this Airbnb, that dream became a reality without depleting our bank accounts. And to think this is someone's actual view every single day!
There's no question this charming studio oozed with delight from the inside out. With spectacular views, quaint decor, and an uneven cobblestone street leading up to the entryway, we truly had to force ourselves to leave.
Next Up: Tackling Where to Eat!
For a satisfying cup of joe, don't miss out on the tastiness that's taking place at Cordonnerie. Also known as Boot Cafe, this hole-in-the-wall coffee shop is quite the hidden gem. Just don't expect to sit inside — it's too much of a tight squeeze.
But if you prefer mouthwatering pastries over a stimulating caffeine jolt, Soul Kitchen is the way to go. Not only does this charming eatery offer an infectious upbeat atmosphere, but the homemade baked goods are also to die for. Let's just say you won't leave here hungry.
Now if you're yearning for a cleanse after one too many sweet treats, I get it. And Bob's Juice Bar is the perfect fix. Refreshing juices, smoothies, açaí bowls: this place has it all.
OK, I know falafel might not be the first type of food that pops in mind when thinking of Paris. But let me just say you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you didn't stop by L'As du Fallafel. Seriously, this family-owned shop made me a falafel fan for life! Yes, there will be a wait. Yes, it moves fast. And yes, it's 100 percent worth it.
We all know macarons and Paris go hand in hand. So if you happen to adore these colorful cookies as much as I do, treat yourself to some afternoon tea and indulge in a macaron or two (or three or four!) at the iconic Ladurée Paris Royale.
For an extrafun gastronomical experience, head over to Derrière. (Yes, you read the name correctly!) What makes this clandestine restaurant so unique is how each room houses a different theme. So whether you end up eating on a bed or in a room tucked behind a secret door, it'll be a dinner to remember.
And let's not forget about an old-fashioned picnic. Because, hey, no matter how delicious restaurants can be, nothing compares to rolling out a blanket and chowing down right in front of the Eiffel Tower!
Tackling What to Do, See, and Explore!
See, because more than 7 million people visit this iconic tower each year, to say it can get crowded would be an understatement. My advice? Go as early as possible. Skip those desired snoozes so your visit doesn't become a total time suck. Although it opens at 9:30 a.m., I suggest getting there a tad bit earlier to be the first in line. Remember: you can always nap later! And, if possible, try to plan your visit closest to your arrival. This way, if there's severe weather or the lines happen to be too long, you can always go another day.
While you can take a lift straight to the top, you also have the choice of climbing the 704 stairs to the second floor if you really want to explore this wrought-iron masterpiece from every angle. Yet no matter how you decide to soar above, you'll be rewarded with epic, awe-inspiring views.
Another can't-miss attraction is Notre Dame de Paris. Translating to "Our Lady of Paris," this medieval Catholic cathedral is widely considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture. It is also one of the largest and most recognizable churches in the world. Of course, along with this well-deserved popularity comes massive amounts of crowds, so just as with the Eiffel Tower, be sure to plan your visit accordingly.
While you can tour inside this quintessential cathedral — and/or climb the 422 steps to the top for breathtaking views of the heart of Paris — don't forget to head to the grounds in the back. This angle will bring forth an entirely new perspective.
Despite what angle you gaze upon Notre Dame, though, the truth is any view will forever leave you feeling inspired. And don't even get me started on that lovely rose-colored building sandwiched there in the middle. Be still my heart.
Interestingly enough, when my husband and I last visited Paris, the city had just experienced horrific flooding. Thankfully, the high waters did not breed too much damage within the city, and the rain stopped mere days before our arrival. Nonetheless, witnessing the Seine creeping up so closely to the bridges was still certainly a sight to see.
Even the local residents were hypnotized by the intense water levels.
Paris is notoriously known for its efficient public transportation. However, it didn't take long before I realized the best way to explore and absorb the alluring atmosphere is on foot. In doing so, you can fully embrace the city's countless cafe terraces and witness the lively culture in full swing.
And if you have time to spare, I encourage you to forego any agenda you have and simply wander. Go ahead: click off any navigation apps and allow your curiosity to lead the way — even if it is only for a couple of hours. I can't even begin to describe how much enchantment I stumbled on by freely roaming. What makes this kind of exploring so enticing is the fact that you never know what magic you might discover along the way.
Case in point with this art festival I just so happened to randomly stumble upon. Perusing through the different stalls and getting to know some of the local vendors turned out to be one of the most memorable experiences of my trip.
Another benefit to wondrously wandering? There's no doubt you'll scope out some of the city's best hidden parks and secluded courtyards; Paris boasts more than 400 of these tucked-away gardens.
See what I mean about seclusion? Just one random turn is all it takes for you to find a serene escape from the clusters of crowds and bustling streets. Trust me: it will just be you, ancient architecture, and the smell of Paris in the air.
As you can probably guess by now, my husband and I didn't really sleep late while in this city. There was just so much to see and so little time. But as with other overly crowded tourist attractions, the early-morning wake-up call was once again worth it when it came to the Louvre. With absolutely no one in sight, we were free to meander around the grounds however we pleased.
The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris is also another must see. Commonly known as Sacré-Cœur, what makes this popular landmark so unique is how it sits atop the highest point of the entire city. Although I can't personally vouch for the gorgeous views from the main dome since a blanket of fog covered the sky during the time of our visit, I've heard they will leave anyone speechless.
Now, if you're a lover of all things pink, be sure not to miss La Maison Rose. While you can eat at this cozy little restaurant situated on the Montmartre hill, it's delightful blush exterior is what makes this place more of an attraction. Plus, its corner location became famous by the painting of the acclaimed artist Maurice Utrillo.
To me, the entire neighborhood of Montmartre was utterly endearing. I mean, just look at that unruly ivy!
And then the itty-bitty, teeny-tiny cars!
Did you know you can even climb to the top of the world-renowned Arc de Triomphe? Honoring those who fought and died for France in the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars, this arc is one of the most famous monuments in all of Paris. And by making your ascent to the panoramic terrace, you'll be able to feast your eyes on an incredibly unique viewpoint of the city.
14
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationTravel TipsEuropeParisTravel
Join The Conversation
Travel
23 Travel Essentials Our Editors Can't Fly Without
by Nicole Yi
Disneyland Tips From the Experts
Disney
12 of the Best Disneyland Tips, According to Experts
by Tara Block
Park-Goers Reselling Boogie Popcorn Buckets
Disney
by Nicole Yi
Why Halloween at Disneyland Is the Best
Disney
36 Reasons You Should Stay FAR AWAY From Disneyland During Halloween Time
by Macy Cate Williams
Interesting City Names in the United States
Humor
50 States of Quirky Town Names
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds