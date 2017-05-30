Things to Do When You're Bored
Bored? 100+ Things You Can Do Right Now
To certain busy people, boredom's a serious blessing. But if you're struggling to find something to do every single weekend, it feels more like a curse. If you fall in the latter category, take a look at our list ahead. We present you 117 things to do besides watch TV (which, let's face it, is pretty mind-numbing). With these activities, you'll snap out of the lull and feel better fast!
- Write in a journal.
- Shop for shoes.
- Decorate your room.
- Bake a dessert for friends and family.
- Try a Pinterest craft.
- Scribble in a coloring book.
- Upload old vacation photos to Facebook.
- Organize your bookshelves (by title or genre).
- Take a staycation.
- Rearrange your furniture.
- Deep-clean your house.
- Listen to podcasts or an audiobook.
- Call up an old friend.
- Analyze your dreams.
- Learn to mix your own cocktail.
- Paint your nails.
- Learn a new kind of braid.
- Volunteer at a charity.
- Get a haircut.
- Give yourself a facial.
- Wash your makeup brushes.
- Practice your outdoor photography.
- Find 10 pieces of clothing to give away.
- KonMari your house.
- Have a garage sale.
- Start a new book series.
- Take photos of your old pics and yearbooks for future #TBTs.
- Go for a swim in the local pool.
- Try a 10-minute workout.
- Go on a hike.
- Take a jog around the block.
- Ride your bike around town.
- Organize a picnic.
- Complete a puzzle.
- Buy something you've always wanted.
- Go to Sephora and get glammed up.
- Make yourself tea.
- Listen to a new genre of music.
- Plan a vacation.
- Practice your positive affirmations.
- Make a healthy smoothie.
- Build a fort.
- Buy a pet.
- Babysit for cash.
- Go to a theme park.
- Practice speed-reading.
- Take courses at a community college.
- Write a poem.
- Paint a mug.
- Find a pen pal.
- Throw a party.
- Sketch a portrait.
- Take a road trip.
- Track the moon cycle.
- Learn a new instrument.
- Play hide-and-seek.
- Go shopping at the dollar store.
- Go to a Meetup.
- Try the free samples at Costco.
- Take a bath.
- Explore a cave.
- Write your own play script.
- Dye your hair.
- Update your résumé.
- Network with important people.
- Open up your own Etsy shop.
- Email your grandparents.
- Make a new Reddit thread.
- Start your own YouTube channel.
- Take a dance class.
- Hunt for coins around the house.
- Get a tattoo.
- Catch up on celebrity news.
- Organize the photos on your phone.
- Hang out at a festival.
- Make a new friend.
- Try on fancy clothes at the mall.
- People-watch in a park.
- Make your own lotion bars.
- Start your own dog-walking service.
- Go to a museum.
- Mow your neighbor's lawn for cash.
- Get on a dating app.
- Plant a garden.
- Go to a concert.
- Browse the farmers market.
- Cook breakfast (no matter what time it is).
- Have karaoke night with your best friends.
- Knit a sweater.
- Create a terrarium.
- Publish an article on a topic you're passionate about.
- Take a new Facebook profile picture.
- Organize a neighborhood basketball tournament.
- Camp in your backyard.
- Go bowling.
- Review books on Goodreads.
- Review restaurants on Yelp.
- Paint your house.
- Take yourself out to dinner.
- Learn a new language.
- Collect seashells or rocks.
- Make jewelry.
- Map out your family tree.
- Pick fruit.
- Enter a contest.
- Get another job.
- Practice meditation.
- Coach a sports team.
- Try your hand at pottery.
- Compliment a few strangers.
- Find a vintage outfit at a thrift store.
- Host a game night.
- Try a new drink at a bar.
- Draw with gel pens.
- Play pool.
- Buy art.
- Start a scrapbook.
