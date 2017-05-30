 Skip Nav
Things to Do When You're Bored

Bored? 100+ Things You Can Do Right Now

To certain busy people, boredom's a serious blessing. But if you're struggling to find something to do every single weekend, it feels more like a curse. If you fall in the latter category, take a look at our list ahead. We present you 117 things to do besides watch TV (which, let's face it, is pretty mind-numbing). With these activities, you'll snap out of the lull and feel better fast!

  1. Write in a journal.
  2. Shop for shoes.
  3. Decorate your room.
  4. Bake a dessert for friends and family.
  5. Try a Pinterest craft.
  6. Scribble in a coloring book.
  7. Upload old vacation photos to Facebook.
  8. Organize your bookshelves (by title or genre).
  9. Take a staycation.
  10. Rearrange your furniture.
  11. Deep-clean your house.
  12. Listen to podcasts or an audiobook.
  13. Call up an old friend.
  14. Analyze your dreams.
  15. Learn to mix your own cocktail.
  16. Paint your nails.
  17. Learn a new kind of braid.
  18. Volunteer at a charity.
  19. Get a haircut.
  20. Give yourself a facial.
  21. Wash your makeup brushes.
  22. Practice your outdoor photography.
  23. Find 10 pieces of clothing to give away.
  24. KonMari your house.
  25. Have a garage sale.
  26. Start a new book series.
  27. Take photos of your old pics and yearbooks for future #TBTs.
  28. Go for a swim in the local pool.
  29. Try a 10-minute workout.
  30. Go on a hike.
  31. Take a jog around the block.
  32. Ride your bike around town.
  33. Organize a picnic.
  34. Complete a puzzle.
  35. Buy something you've always wanted.
  36. Go to Sephora and get glammed up.
  37. Make yourself tea.
  38. Listen to a new genre of music.
  39. Plan a vacation.
  40. Practice your positive affirmations.
  41. Make a healthy smoothie.
  42. Build a fort.
  43. Buy a pet.
  44. Babysit for cash.
  45. Go to a theme park.
  46. Practice speed-reading.
  47. Take courses at a community college.
  48. Write a poem.
  49. Paint a mug.
  50. Find a pen pal.
  51. Throw a party.
  52. Sketch a portrait.
  53. Take a road trip.
  54. Track the moon cycle.
  55. Learn a new instrument.
  56. Play hide-and-seek.
  57. Go shopping at the dollar store.
  58. Go to a Meetup.
  59. Try the free samples at Costco.
  60. Take a bath.
  61. Explore a cave.
  62. Write your own play script.
  63. Dye your hair.
  64. Update your résumé.
  65. Network with important people.
  66. Open up your own Etsy shop.
  67. Email your grandparents.
  68. Make a new Reddit thread.
  69. Start your own YouTube channel.
  70. Take a dance class.
  71. Hunt for coins around the house.
  72. Get a tattoo.
  73. Catch up on celebrity news.
  74. Organize the photos on your phone.
  75. Hang out at a festival.
  76. Make a new friend.
  77. Try on fancy clothes at the mall.
  78. People-watch in a park.
  79. Make your own lotion bars.
  80. Start your own dog-walking service.
  81. Go to a museum.
  82. Mow your neighbor's lawn for cash.
  83. Get on a dating app.
  84. Plant a garden.
  85. Go to a concert.
  86. Browse the farmers market.
  87. Cook breakfast (no matter what time it is).
  88. Have karaoke night with your best friends.
  89. Knit a sweater.
  90. Create a terrarium.
  91. Publish an article on a topic you're passionate about.
  92. Take a new Facebook profile picture.
  93. Organize a neighborhood basketball tournament.
  94. Camp in your backyard.
  95. Go bowling.
  96. Review books on Goodreads.
  97. Review restaurants on Yelp.
  98. Paint your house.
  99. Take yourself out to dinner.
  100. Learn a new language.
  101. Collect seashells or rocks.
  102. Make jewelry.
  103. Map out your family tree.
  104. Pick fruit.
  105. Enter a contest.
  106. Get another job.
  107. Practice meditation.
  108. Coach a sports team.
  109. Try your hand at pottery.
  110. Compliment a few strangers.
  111. Find a vintage outfit at a thrift store.
  112. Host a game night.
  113. Try a new drink at a bar.
  114. Draw with gel pens.
  115. Play pool.
  116. Buy art.
  117. Start a scrapbook.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Equipment Tank Top, Levi's Jeans, Gabriela Artigas Bracelet, Babaton Scarf
