The 1 Thing Prince Harry Will Gain When He Marries Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle may be gaining a new title when she marries Prince Harry, but the famous royal will also be getting a thing or two. The Suits actress is a proud owner of two rescue dogs, Bogart and Guy, which is evident by her many pictures on social media. Aside from posting adorable snaps of her pooches in dog sweaters, she regularly cuddles up with them at home. No wonder Queen Elizabeth II's corgis took such a liking to her — she's obviously a dog-lover.

And one of Meghan's dogs has already made the move with her across the pond. During her joint interview with her fiancé, Meghan revealed that the latter is currently with her in the UK and the other is staying with a close friend in the States. While it's unclear if Bogart will eventually join the couple in Nottingham Cottage, it's seems like Harry will definitely become a coparent to Guy when he and Meghan tie the knot in the Spring. If their engagement pictures weren't cute enough for you, take a look at Meghan's precious pups ahead.