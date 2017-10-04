Barack and Michelle Obama Mark 25 Years of Marriage With a Sweet Photo and an Even Sweeter Message

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday: their 25th wedding anniversary. Along with a throwback photo from their Oct. 3, 1992, nuptials, Michelle marked the special day with a short but beautiful tribute to her husband on Instagram. "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama," she wrote. "A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you."

Ever since Barack and Michelle officially left the White House in January, the couple has been living their best lives, traveling the world, and spending quality time with their daughters, Malia and Sasha. Most recently, Michelle hung out with Insecure's Issa Rae in Boston, and as it turns out, even she felt emotionally attacked by the show's season two finale. Who knew Michelle was such a big fan of the HBO series?