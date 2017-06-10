 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Remember When Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Were Basically a Real-Life Barbie and Ken?
Lea Michele
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
Celebrity Facts
29 Celebrity Pairs Who Actually Used to Live Together
Gal Gadot
17 Badass Facts You Should Know About Literal Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Remember When Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Were Basically a Real-Life Barbie and Ken?

The '90s were chock-full of glorious celebrity couples, but the '00s also had its fair share of gems. Not only did the era of AIM and Louis Vuitton gift us with Hollywood pairings like Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but it also gave us one of the best pop music couples since Britney and Justin: Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. The two had an instant connection when they first met at a Christmas party in 1998 and started dating shortly after. Nick even told his mom they would get married after their first encounter. About two years later, the pair mixed business with pleasure when Jessica went on tour with Nick's band, 98 Degrees. Aside from making sweet music together, they both appeared in each other's music videos.

In 2001, Jessica broke things off to focus on her music, but they eventually reconciled following the September 11 attacks. They announced their engagement in February 2002 and tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in October. Aside from sharing the stage and the red carpet, the duo also shared the screen for their ridiculously addicting reality series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, on MTV. While the show and their relationship ended in 2005, their picture-perfect love still holds a special place in our hearts. If you're feeling nostalgic, look back at their Barbie and Ken romance.

Related
7 Celebrity Romances That Lasted Way Longer in Your Head

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NostalgiaCelebrity CouplesNick LacheyJessica Simpson
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in 1997
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Cutest Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Have That Love People Dream Of
by Monica Sisavat
How to Wake Up in the Morning to Exercise
Sleep
I'm Proof That Morning Workouts Can Change Your Life
by Elise LaChapelle
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds