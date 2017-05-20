 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Celebrity Weddings
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Celebrity Weddings
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will

Taylor Swift is a talented singer who plays her own instruments and writes her own music. She's created a ton of hits and won a ton of awards, and she often uses her personal life and relationships as inspiration for her work. The 27-year-old has seamlessly gone from country sweetheart to pop superstar over the years and become notorious for putting her ex-lovers on blast through song. She's dated high-profile actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston but also fellow famous singers, including Harry Styles and John Mayer — who have had no problem giving Taylor a taste of her own songwriting medicine.

Related
Why Taylor Swift's Claim of "Character Assassination" Is Valid but Hypocritical

One of Taylor's most recent exes, DJ Calvin Harris, revealed that a collaboration with Taylor's ex-friend Katy Perry will be featured on his upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1. Katy's new project, Witness, drops on June 9 — and while she did give a cryptic shout-out to Taylor in a recent interview, most of us are waiting with bated breath to see if she finally responds in song to "Bad Blood." In the meantime, here are four stars who have flipped the script and written tracks about Taylor, and two who probably will.

Related
17 Celebrities Who Will Forever Be Haunted by the Songs About Them

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Taylor SwiftCelebrity BreakupsMusic
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Feuds
Taylor Swift's Ex Confirms That He's Working With Her Nemesis
by Brittney Stephens
Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews May 2017
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Are Married!
by Brittney Stephens
Katy Perry Talks About "Swish Swish" on Tonight Show 2017
Viral Videos
by Monica Sisavat
Taylor Swift
by Samantha Sutton
Why Taylor Swift Has Been So Quiet About Her New Boyfriend
Taylor Swift
Why Taylor Swift Has Been So Quiet About Her New Boyfriend
by Chinea Rodriguez
Best Cannes Film Festival Pictures 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Brittney Stephens
Aluminum-Free Deodorants
Spring Beauty
10 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Keep You Stink Free
by Jessica Cruel
Who Is Anitta?
Iggy Azalea
by Celia Fernandez
Amandla Stenberg Facts
Amandla Stenberg
by Terry Carter
Katy Perry Quotes About Taylor Swift May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Katy Perry Has a Message For Everyone, Including Taylor Swift: "Don't Come For Me"
by Caitlin Hacker
Everything, Everything Soundtrack
Music
13 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack
by Maggie Pehanick
Does Pippa Middleton Have a Royal Title?
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Just Received This Royal Title After Marrying James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds