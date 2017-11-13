The Scarce Details We Have About Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Super-Private Romance

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey / Larry Busacca

Taylor Swift is happy in love, and she's taking extreme measures to keep it that way. For the past year, the "Call It What You Want" singer has been quietly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. While her past relationships have been highly publicized, she's doing all she can to keep this romance out of the spotlight. Aside from making casual mentions of him in her Reputation lyrics, the pair have rarely been seen out together. While the start of their relationship is a little fuzzy (she was reportedly still dating Calvin Harris when they first met), it's clear that Joe is the "king of her heart." Keep reading for the scarce details we have about their love story below.

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris / Venturelli

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett / Anthony Harvey

