10 Shows to Watch While You're Waiting For Stranger Things Season 3
10 Shows to Watch While You're Waiting For Stranger Things Season 3

Secret lab experiments, monsters, romance — the Duffer brothers' beloved Netflix series truly has it all. Even after two seasons, fans can't seem to get enough of Stranger Things' witty dialogue and suspenseful plot. Until season three rolls around, we've rounded up other creepy, clever shows that will fill the Demogorgon-shaped hole in your heart, marking down everything from classics like Twin Peaks to modern dystopian series like Black Mirror.

Riverdale
The Twilight Zone
Black Mirror
Dark
American Horror Story
Twin Peaks
Mindhunter
The X-Files
Supernatural
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Stranger ThingsTV
