15 Fresh Ways to Wear Jeans For Fall That Require Little to No Effort

You know you're in a denim rut when even a sweater looks "meh" with it. Because jeans are such a staple in our wardrobes, it's easy to run out of new ways to style them. If you feel like you've been wearing the same pairings season after season, it's time to switch things up. Considering the new silhouettes and street style trends for Fall, there's really no reason to go back to your regular denim routine. We've come up with 15 fresh ways to breathe new life into your jeans ahead. Best of all, the outfits are all effortless.

Retailers are offering plenty of sheer top options for Fall, and our favorite way to wear one is by tucking it into a pair of jeans. If you want to cover up even more, throw on a denim jacket.
Haven't you heard? Everyone's rocking the denim on denim trend with a deconstructed twist. This street style star brought a pop of color to her look with Balenciaga floral sock booties.
The Fall uniform we spot on fashion girls everywhere involves three pieces: a blazer, a t-shirt, and jeans. Accessorize to your taste either with jewelry or a belt to make the look your own.
If you're wearing a coat with a loud print, balance it out with plain blue or black jeans.
An easy way to keep rocking your Summer dresses well into Fall is by layering them over a pair of jeans.
We're all familiar with the tried-and-true jeans and sweater combo, but this season, add a touch of nostalgia to your outfit with a fanny pack. Bonus points if you wear this trendy bag like Kendall Jenner.
Red boots are a must have for 2018, and if you're still struggling with how to wear them, we suggest going with the most popular solution: jeans. Alyssa Coscarelli kept her look interesting up top with a poufy, bubble-sleeved shirt.
Hate when the hem of your jeans bunches up together? We say don't worry about it this season; just let a pair of awesome shoes peek out from underneath.
With jeans as the base, you can go casual or bold on top. We love this cropped blazer look on Madelynn Furlong.
Just like red, white boots work when paired with cropped jeans. Let this shoe make a statement by wearing it with cool bottoms.
If you're going to wear oversize clothes, commit to it right down to the jeans. This street style star kept her bottoms a little baggy to create a menswear-inspired outfit.
Cuff your jeans to show off your socks and shoes. We promise this small fashion hack can completely change the look of your outfit.
When you want to incorporate different prints and colors into one outfit, keep the bottoms simple with a pair of plain jeans.
Nothing is more timeless than a trench coat and denim look. This season the focus is on vinyl outerwear for that retro feel.
We haven't retired the classic slip dress over jeans just yet. To give the look a true street style touch, wear with a printed shoe.
