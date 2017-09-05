 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Add These to Your Smoothie to Drop Major Pounds
Class Fitsugar
A 30-Minute Tabata Session to Burn Some Serious Calories
Beginner Fitness Tips
Tone Your Entire Body With This 1 Move
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Get Strong, Defined Arms With This 100-Rep Arm Workout

Ten moves. 10 reps each. Sounds simple enough, but man, your arms will be toast after completing 100 reps without a rest. Modify this workout to fit your ability level by using two- to 10-pound dumbbells. Use the same size dumbbell for all 10 exercises (I used eight-pounders), or switch between lighter and heavier weights depending on the move. If this is still too hard, do five reps for each move instead of 10.

Related
Train Like a Victoria's Secret Model With This 10-Minute Arm Workout

Donkey Kicks
Upright Row
Overhead Triceps Extensions
Wide Bicep Curl
Overhead Shoulder Press
Bent-Over Reverse Fly
Triceps Kickback
Bicep Curl
Single-Leg Scarecrow
Lying Chest Fly
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
10-minute WorkoutsIntermediate WorkoutsArm WorkoutsWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
better-body challenge
This Printable Circuit Workout Tones Every Inch
by Susi May
21-Day Arm Challenge
beginner workouts
Sculpt and Strengthen Your Arms With This 3-Week Challenge
by Jenny Sugar
Leg Workout For Women Using Weights
Summer
A Workout to Help You Build Strong and Shapely Legs
by Susi May
Push-Ups Variations and Their Benefits
Arm Workouts
Sculpt Arms Faster With These 8 Push-Up Variations
by Jenny Sugar
Full Body Circuit Workout to Strengthen Legs, Abs, and Arms
Intermediate Workouts
No Gym, No Problem! This Circuit Workout Uses Just Your Body
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds