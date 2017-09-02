40-Minute Interval Treadmill Workout
This 40-Minute Treadmill Workout Will Help You Run Faster and Go Longer
Push your endurance, raise your heart rate, and rev your metabolism with this interval treadmill run. Since it's a ladder run, with the speed intervals increasing in duration as the workout progresses, it will help fight belly fat, too. To keep your legs and lungs challenged, we've added some incline work into the mix for the second round of intervals! If you're looking for something a little easier, check out this walk/run treadmill workout.
Ladder Run
|Time
|Speed
|Incline
|Notes
|0:00-5:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Warmup
|5:00-6:00
|6.0
|1.0
|Ladder One
|6:00-7:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|7:00-9:00
|6.0
|1.0
|9:00-10:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|10:00-13:00
|6.0
|0.0
|13:00-14:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|14:00-16:00
|6.0
|1.0
|16:00-17:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|17:00-18:00
|6.0
|1.0
|18:00-19:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|19:00-20:00
|6.0
|4.0
|Ladder Two
|20:00-21:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|21:00-23:00
|6.0
|3.0
|23:00-24:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|24:00-27:00
|6.0
|2.0
|27:00-28:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|28:00-30:00
|6.0
|3.0
|30:00-31:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Recover
|31:00-32:00
|6.0
|4.0
|32:00-37:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Cooldown
Don't forget to stretch!
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart