This 40-Minute Treadmill Workout Will Help You Run Faster and Go Longer

Push your endurance, raise your heart rate, and rev your metabolism with this interval treadmill run. Since it's a ladder run, with the speed intervals increasing in duration as the workout progresses, it will help fight belly fat, too. To keep your legs and lungs challenged, we've added some incline work into the mix for the second round of intervals! If you're looking for something a little easier, check out this walk/run treadmill workout.

Ladder Run

Time Speed Incline Notes 0:00-5:00 4.0 1.0 Warmup 5:00-6:00 6.0 1.0 Ladder One 6:00-7:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 7:00-9:00 6.0 1.0 9:00-10:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 10:00-13:00 6.0 0.0 13:00-14:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 14:00-16:00 6.0 1.0 16:00-17:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 17:00-18:00 6.0 1.0 18:00-19:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 19:00-20:00 6.0 4.0 Ladder Two 20:00-21:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 21:00-23:00 6.0 3.0 23:00-24:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 24:00-27:00 6.0 2.0 27:00-28:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 28:00-30:00 6.0 3.0 30:00-31:00 4.0 1.0 Recover 31:00-32:00 6.0 4.0 32:00-37:00 4.0 1.0 Cooldown

Don't forget to stretch!