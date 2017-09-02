 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
The Easiest and Most Satisfying Salad You'll Ever Make
Healthy Eating Tips
Are Steel-Cut Oats That Much Healthier Than Rolled Oats?
Health Advice
What to Do If You Feel a Cold Coming On

40-Minute Interval Treadmill Workout

This 40-Minute Treadmill Workout Will Help You Run Faster and Go Longer

Push your endurance, raise your heart rate, and rev your metabolism with this interval treadmill run. Since it's a ladder run, with the speed intervals increasing in duration as the workout progresses, it will help fight belly fat, too. To keep your legs and lungs challenged, we've added some incline work into the mix for the second round of intervals! If you're looking for something a little easier, check out this walk/run treadmill workout.

Ladder Run

Time Speed Incline Notes
0:00-5:00 4.0 1.0 Warmup
5:00-6:00 6.0 1.0 Ladder One
6:00-7:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
7:00-9:00 6.0 1.0
9:00-10:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
10:00-13:00 6.0 0.0
13:00-14:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
14:00-16:00 6.0 1.0
16:00-17:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
17:00-18:00 6.0 1.0
18:00-19:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
19:00-20:00 6.0 4.0 Ladder Two
20:00-21:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
21:00-23:00 6.0 3.0
23:00-24:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
24:00-27:00 6.0 2.0
27:00-28:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
28:00-30:00 6.0 3.0
30:00-31:00 4.0 1.0 Recover
31:00-32:00 6.0 4.0
32:00-37:00 4.0 1.0 Cooldown

Don't forget to stretch!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
Join the conversation
Intermediate Workouts45-minute WorkoutsTreadmill WorkoutsInterval WorkoutsWorkouts
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
2 Guys Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Through Facebook
Hurricane Harvey
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Humans of New York Facebook Docuseries Trailer
Humans of New York
Humans of New York Is Getting Its Own Facebook TV Series — Watch the Trailer Here!
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds