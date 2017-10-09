 Skip Nav
If You're Wearing a Crop Top For Halloween, This Workout Is For You

Listen, Halloween is going to be here before you know it, and you don't want to be trying on your costume on Oct. 30 and thinking, "I don't feel confident." So let's prepare (physically AND mentally). Since crop tops account for approximately 84 percent of trending Halloween costumes (I actually just made that up, but you know what I'm saying), we've devised a crop-top-ready workout to get your abs strong and your mindset confident.

These moves target the obliques to whittle your middle, and the rectus abdominis (aka the six pack zone) to get you so much more than crop-top-ready. You're going to feel like a total queen when you slide on that costume and head to your next party, because few things compare to the awesomeness that is doing something good for your body.

Two-Point-Touch Plank
Frogger
Push-Up Head Tap
Sliding Mountain Climbers
Side Plank March
Sliding Elbow Plank
