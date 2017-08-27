Try This Anxiety-Reducing Workout to Feel Better (and Stronger!)

So many of us deal with anxiety, and we're always looking for healthy ways to release the tension, stress, and inexplicable, unnamed feelings that come along with it.

One of our favorite ways of self-healing is through exercise (because, of course). It's scientifically proven that exercise helps your mental health, so why not relieve all those anxious feelings with a nice, intense sweat-sesh?

Coach and CrossFit trainer Maddie Mosier designed this anxiety-reducing workout for you. "Had a bad day and need a workout to relieve the anxiety? This full-body, interval-style circuit workout is meant to do just that while testing your speed and endurance all at the same time. At home or in the gym, all you need is your own bodyweight and a set of light dumbbells."

"Every minute on the minute for 20 minutes, perform the following," she said. "Minute 1: 10 burpees; minute 2: 20 leg lifts; minute 3: 20 dumbbell strict presses; minute 4: 30 reverse lunges; minute 5: 30 jumping air squats. Repeat the sequence until 20 minutes is up and give yourself a goal to finish each exercise as quickly as possible while maintaining proper form. For example, try to complete each one within 30 seconds to give yourself a 30-second rest before the next minute of work begins."