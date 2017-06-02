 Skip Nav
Ayesha Curry's Diet

Ayesha Curry Shares How She Lost 20 Pounds Without Going on a Diet

"Since January, I lost 20 pounds," Ayesha Curry told me after she stepped off the BottleRock culinary stage this weekend. "Once my daughter was 1 and a half, I was like, 'I don't have a baby anymore. I need to step it up. I don't have an excuse.'" If you follow Ayesha's Instagram Stories, she has posted herself working out in spite of her busy work and travel schedule. If she's not boxing, she's tossing around a kettlebell, planking like a badass, or hitting a SoulCycle class.

"I've been working my butt off, but I'm not a dieter," Ayesha told me. "I'm not a nutritionist, but I don't think people should go on diets and alter their lifestyle. It's about balance and not depriving yourself of the things you love." Ayesha held up the cocktail she had in her hand, "I'm here drinking these today, but it's about portion control. My trainer taught me it's about densely nutritious food. I eat a lot of beans, smoked fish, light proteins, and avocados. I'm eating a lot, but I'm not eating bad foods. I do enjoy an occasional butter cake when I'm craving it. I think the key to a happy, healthy lifestyle is being happy and healthy in your mind."

Ayesha did share that she's had one big setback, but she's not letting it stop her from staying on track. "I just pulled a hamstring," she lamented. "It was so devastating. It's almost Summer. It's like prom night, and you find a zit on your face. I was like, 'No! Not the hamstring!' But I've been doing a lot of ab work."

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Alaska Airlines for the purpose of writing this story.

Ayesha CurryPopsugar InterviewsHealthy Eating TipsCelebrity Weight LossEating TipsDiet TipsWeight Loss
Latest Fitness
